It's time to look at another artist fans think has been overlooked by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (so far).

Today, we look at Coldplay, one of the biggest bands of the 21st century, which just became eligible for the Rock Hall.

How it works: To be eligible, an artist had to release their first official recording at least 25 years ago.

Coldplay released its first EP in 1998 but didn't receive a nomination when the ballot was revealed last week.

Why they matter: Coldplay dominated the 2000s, racking up awards and selling more than 100 million albums when rock music's mainstream viability was starting to fade.

Yes, but: Coldplay has also been a bit of a punchline, lacking the edge of great rock bands past and being overshadowed by Beyonce and Bruno Mars during the 2016 Super Bowl halftime show.

Worthy of your time: Coldplay's first three albums were all monster records, but 2008's "Viva la Vida" is the sound of the band conquering the world.

👍🏾 My thought bubble: I am not a Coldplay fan. However, being the biggest band in the world for a half-decade is a rare feat. The Rock Hall has inducted artists for much less.