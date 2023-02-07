The Rock Hall passed on Coldplay, but don't panic
It's time to look at another artist fans think has been overlooked by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (so far).
- Today, we look at Coldplay, one of the biggest bands of the 21st century, which just became eligible for the Rock Hall.
How it works: To be eligible, an artist had to release their first official recording at least 25 years ago.
- Coldplay released its first EP in 1998 but didn't receive a nomination when the ballot was revealed last week.
Why they matter: Coldplay dominated the 2000s, racking up awards and selling more than 100 million albums when rock music's mainstream viability was starting to fade.
Yes, but: Coldplay has also been a bit of a punchline, lacking the edge of great rock bands past and being overshadowed by Beyonce and Bruno Mars during the 2016 Super Bowl halftime show.
Worthy of your time: Coldplay's first three albums were all monster records, but 2008's "Viva la Vida" is the sound of the band conquering the world.
👍🏾 My thought bubble: I am not a Coldplay fan. However, being the biggest band in the world for a half-decade is a rare feat. The Rock Hall has inducted artists for much less.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.