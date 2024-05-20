Weekday planner: 24 things to do in Charlotte this week including a visit from the Budweiser Clydesdales

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Clydesdales' visit is part of a broader campaign for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members, and first responders. Photo: Courtesy of Budweiser

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be traveling across the country this summer and one of their first stops is in Charlotte this week.

Monday, May 20

🧠 Test your knowledge of "The Office" with trivia at Monarch Market. | Free | 6-8pm | Details

🥊 Pull up to a punk party with eight rounds of high-intensity kickboxing to emo tunes at Gritbox. | $30 | 6:30pm | Details

🎶 Listen to The Allman Betts Band at Knight Theater. | $30-$75 | 7:30-9:30pm | Details

🧘‍♂️ Unwind with yoga at Charlotte Beer Garden. | Free | 6:30pm | Details

💭 Challenge your friends to trivia at Suffolk Punch South End. | Free | 7pm | Details

🍷 Try a five-course dinner and French wine pairing at Peppervine. | $122 | 6:30-9pm | Details

Tuesday, May 21

🍷 Enjoy half-priced wine while you play music bingo at Sycamore Brewing. | Free | 6:30-9pm | Details

🏃 Run, walk or jog a two to four-mile route with Mad Miles Run Club at Camp North End. | Free | 6:30pm | Details

♠️ Compete in a spades tournament at The Nest. | Free | 7-10pm | Details

Wednesday, May 22

🍕 Grab a slice of pizza and enjoy a wine tasting while you learn about Bitcoin at Bird Pizzeria. | Free | 6-9pm | Details

🎵 Vibe to live music at One South Alleyway. | Free | 4-6pm | Details

🕯️ Learn how to make candles at Camp North End. | $40 | 6:30-8pm | Details

🪴 Paint handmade planters while you enjoy drinks and snacks at GROW Plant Shop. | $85 | 6-8pm | Details

🎷 Vibe to live jazz music at Canteen in Camp North End. | Free | 7-9pm | Details

🕯️ Make friends over a candle-making workshop and wine at The Wine Loft. | $75 | 7-9pm | Details

🍹 Sip palomas on the patio at Rosemont. | $75 | 6-9pm | Details

🥃 Celebrate women whiskey makers with a tasting at The Artisan's Palate. | $10 | 6:30pm | Details

Thursday, May 23

😌 Learn skills to help you combat anxiety with therapist and "The Bachelor" contestant Madina Alam in Uptown. | $25 | 7pm | Details

🎉 Enjoy live music, food trucks, drinks and interactive art with SouthPark After 5 at Symphony Park. | Free | 5-9pm | Details

⚾️ See the Budweiser Clydesdales in person at Truist Field during the ACC Baseball Championship. | $17+ | 6-8pm | Details

📚 Meet the founders of Raycom, Rick and Dee Ray, as they discuss their new book "Unstoppable: A Story of Love, Faith and the Power Couple Who Ignited the College Sports Broadcasting Boom" at The Duke Mansion. | Free | 6:30-7:30pm | Details

Friday, May 24

🍻 Sugar Creek Brewing is hosting a "Suds & Salutes" Memorial Day BBQ weekend bash, with red, white and blue beer slushies, live music and free hot dogs. | Free | 1pm | Details

🎤 Sing your heart out during karaoke at The Market at 7th Street. | Free | 7-9:30pm | Details

🤣 Test out your best bit with a comedy open mic at Common Market South End. | Free | 7pm | Details

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board.