Bird Pizzeria is making some changes that will offer more seating and an expanded menu. Why it matters: The popular pizza spot serves some of the best pizza in the city out of a takeout window, but its small kitchen makes inventory limited. Soon, fans of the Optimist Park joint will be able to sit and enjoy a pie inside.

"We're not losing the spirit and character within the building. We're really just making use of the existing space and complementing it with modern elements."

— Co-owner Nkem Thompson

What to expect: The 800-square-foot remodel will include a larger kitchen, an indoor dining room with a bar, and a "secret patio" for additional outdoor seating.

You'll still be able to pick up your order from the takeout window.

It'll be open earlier for lunch and stay open later until 10pm once the remodel is completed.

Renovations are expected to be completed by early May.

Dig in: The team is still ironing out menu details but they say it'll feature even more options in addition to their usual pizza and salad.

It'll also have a new drink menu with beer, wine and cocktails.

Stop by: Bird Pizzeria is at 510 E. 15th St.