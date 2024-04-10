Apr 10, 2024 - Food and Drink

Bird Pizzeria in Optimist Park expanding to add an indoor dining room and bigger menu

headshot
Bird pizza

Photo: Axios archives

Bird Pizzeria is making some changes that will offer more seating and an expanded menu.

Why it matters: The popular pizza spot serves some of the best pizza in the city out of a takeout window, but its small kitchen makes inventory limited. Soon, fans of the Optimist Park joint will be able to sit and enjoy a pie inside.

"We're not losing the spirit and character within the building. We're really just making use of the existing space and complementing it with modern elements."
— Co-owner Nkem Thompson

What to expect: The 800-square-foot remodel will include a larger kitchen, an indoor dining room with a bar, and a "secret patio" for additional outdoor seating.

  • You'll still be able to pick up your order from the takeout window.
  • It'll be open earlier for lunch and stay open later until 10pm once the remodel is completed.
  • Renovations are expected to be completed by early May.

Dig in: The team is still ironing out menu details but they say it'll feature even more options in addition to their usual pizza and salad.

  • It'll also have a new drink menu with beer, wine and cocktails.

Stop by: Bird Pizzeria is at 510 E. 15th St.

bird pizza
Photo: Axios archives
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more