Themed brunches, afternoon tea parties, day-long festivals and outdoor night markets — exhausted yet? Get ready for a busy weekend in Charlotte.
Friday, May 10
🔥 Vibe to Bad Bunny at Spectrum Center. | $165 | 8pm | Details
💃🏻 Dance to the hits of musical artist Austin Millz at The Music Yard. | $39.77 | 6pm | Details
🍺 Compete in Resident Culture's beer pong tournament. | Free | 7pm | Details
🎶 Rock out to Charleston-based surf rock band Easy Honey at Suffolk Punch Brewing's Daydream Concert Series. | Free | 6-10pm | Details
😂 Show off your stand-up skills at Common Market South End's open mic. | Free | 7pm | Details
⛳️ Par-tee at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. | $95+ | Through May 12 | Details
🎶 Fill your Friday night with live music and good vibes in the Boileryard at Camp North End. | Free | 6:30-9pm | Details
😂 Solve brain teasers and participate in improv at Frothy Beard's comedy game show. | 7pm | Free | Details
🐐 Take a baby goat yoga class at Banden Farms in Gastonia. | 6:30pm | $30 | Details
Saturday, May 11
🍳 Brunch to the tune of your fave Taylor Swift anthems at SupperClub South End. | Prices vary | 11-3pm | Details
🛍️ Shop local at the South End farmer's market. | Prices vary | 8am-1pm | Details
🧘♀️ Start the morning with free yoga at Patagonia in South End. | Free | 9:30am | Details
🌸 Soak up the sun, enjoy live music and shop local vendors at Sycamore's all-day spring fest. | Free | 11am-11pm | Details
⚽️ Snag a $15 ticket to Charlotte FC's match against Nashville SC. | $15+ | 7:30pm | Details
🎤 Kiki with your fave drag performers with dinner and a show at The Royal Tot. | $35+ | 7pm | Details
🏺 Get crafty at the Carolina Clay Matters Pottery Festival at Camp North End. | price | 10am-4pm | Details
🦞 Fill up on crawfish and jambalaya at LSU Carolina's Crawfish Boil at Lenny Boy Brewing. | $10-$60 | 1-5pm | Details
🍷 Sip rosé from different regions of the world at Rosemont's inaugural rosé tasting summer series. | $75 | 3-6pm | Details
🧑🍳 Take an Avengers-themed cooking class at The Perfect Beet. | $75 | 3pm | Details
🛍️ Shop into the evening at Nebel's Alley Night Market in South End. | Prices vary | 4pm | Details
🥂 Join Dilworth Tasting Room for a Sauvignon Blanc Wine Tasting. | $75 | 1:30pm | Details
🍷 Sip and stroll your way through 50+ regional and national wineries at The Ballantyne Wine Festival. | $35-$55 | 1:00pm | Details
🍾 Darty the day away on the rooftop of Whiskey Warehouse in Plaza Midwood. | Free | 1pm | Details
🐶 Give a pup a forever home at Replay Brewing's dog adoption event. | Free | 1pm | Details
🖼 Shop for art from more than 40 vendors in Plaza Midwood during the Experience Midwood Market + Art Crawl. | Free | 12-5pm | Details
Sunday, May 12
🧗♀️ Celebrate Mother's Day with free climbing for moms at Inner Peaks' South End and Matthews locations. | Free | 9am-7pm | Details
🍷 Try Canteen's Sangria Sunday flavor of the week in Camp North End. | Prices vary | 12-8pm | Details
🎧 Vibe to the hits of 2000s hip-hop at the "Southern-Fried Kickback Day Party," hosted by Jerk Chicken N Waffles Crew at RSVP. | Free-$8 | 6-11pm | Details
🧢 Load up on vintage finds at The Charlotte Vintage Market pop-up at Lenny Boy Brewing. | Free | 12pm | Details
🐾 Take your pup to brunch at Charlotte Beer Garden's "Bark and Brunch." | Free | 10am-2pm | Details
🎨 Get artsy with a Mother's Day R&B-inspired paint and sip at The Peace Pipe. | $20-$250 | 4-6pm | Details
🩰 See Charlotte Ballet's "Swan Lake," at Knight Theater. | $30+ | 2pm | Details
🫖 Treat mom to a Mother's Day Tea at Sophia's Lounge in Uptown. | $45-$85 | 1-3pm | Details