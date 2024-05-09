35 mins ago - Things to Do

Weekender: 33 things happening in Charlotte this Mother's Day weekend

uptown

Photo: Andy Weber/Axios

Themed brunches, afternoon tea parties, day-long festivals and outdoor night markets — exhausted yet? Get ready for a busy weekend in Charlotte.

Friday, May 10

🔥 Vibe to Bad Bunny at Spectrum Center. | $165 | 8pm | Details

💃🏻 Dance to the hits of musical artist Austin Millz at The Music Yard. | $39.77 | 6pm | Details

🍺 Compete in Resident Culture's beer pong tournament. | Free | 7pm | Details

🎶 Rock out to Charleston-based surf rock band Easy Honey at Suffolk Punch Brewing's Daydream Concert Series. | Free | 6-10pm | Details

😂 Show off your stand-up skills at Common Market South End's open mic. | Free | 7pm | Details

⛳️ Par-tee at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. | $95+ | Through May 12 | Details

🎶 Fill your Friday night with live music and good vibes in the Boileryard at Camp North End. | Free | 6:30-9pm | Details

😂 Solve brain teasers and participate in improv at Frothy Beard's comedy game show. | 7pm | Free | Details

🐐 Take a baby goat yoga class at Banden Farms in Gastonia. | 6:30pm | $30 | Details

Saturday, May 11

🍳 Brunch to the tune of your fave Taylor Swift anthems at SupperClub South End. | Prices vary | 11-3pm | Details

🛍️ Shop local at the South End farmer's market. | Prices vary | 8am-1pm | Details

🧘‍♀️ Start the morning with free yoga at Patagonia in South End. | Free | 9:30am | Details

🌸 Soak up the sun, enjoy live music and shop local vendors at Sycamore's all-day spring fest. | Free | 11am-11pm | Details

⚽️ Snag a $15 ticket to Charlotte FC's match against Nashville SC. | $15+ | 7:30pm | Details

🎤 Kiki with your fave drag performers with dinner and a show at The Royal Tot. | $35+ | 7pm | Details

🏺 Get crafty at the Carolina Clay Matters Pottery Festival at Camp North End. | price | 10am-4pm | Details

🦞 Fill up on crawfish and jambalaya at LSU Carolina's Crawfish Boil at Lenny Boy Brewing. | $10-$60 | 1-5pm | Details

🍷 Sip rosé from different regions of the world at Rosemont's inaugural rosé tasting summer series. | $75 | 3-6pm | Details

🧑‍🍳 Take an Avengers-themed cooking class at The Perfect Beet. | $75 | 3pm | Details

🛍️ Shop into the evening at Nebel's Alley Night Market in South End. | Prices vary | 4pm | Details

🥂 Join Dilworth Tasting Room for a Sauvignon Blanc Wine Tasting. | $75 | 1:30pm | Details

🍷 Sip and stroll your way through 50+ regional and national wineries at The Ballantyne Wine Festival. | $35-$55 | 1:00pm | Details

🍾 Darty the day away on the rooftop of Whiskey Warehouse in Plaza Midwood. | Free | 1pm | Details

🐶 Give a pup a forever home at Replay Brewing's dog adoption event. | Free | 1pm | Details

🖼 Shop for art from more than 40 vendors in Plaza Midwood during the Experience Midwood Market + Art Crawl. | Free | 12-5pm | Details

Sunday, May 12

🧗‍♀️ Celebrate Mother's Day with free climbing for moms at Inner Peaks' South End and Matthews locations. | Free | 9am-7pm | Details

🍷 Try Canteen's Sangria Sunday flavor of the week in Camp North End. | Prices vary | 12-8pm | Details

🎧 Vibe to the hits of 2000s hip-hop at the "Southern-Fried Kickback Day Party," hosted by Jerk Chicken N Waffles Crew at RSVP. | Free-$8 | 6-11pm | Details

🧢 Load up on vintage finds at The Charlotte Vintage Market pop-up at Lenny Boy Brewing. | Free | 12pm | Details

🐾 Take your pup to brunch at Charlotte Beer Garden's "Bark and Brunch." | Free | 10am-2pm | Details

🎨 Get artsy with a Mother's Day R&B-inspired paint and sip at The Peace Pipe. | $20-$250 | 4-6pm | Details

🩰 See Charlotte Ballet's "Swan Lake," at Knight Theater. | $30+ | 2pm | Details

🫖 Treat mom to a Mother's Day Tea at Sophia's Lounge in Uptown. | $45-$85 | 1-3pm | Details

