A guide to the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte

The Wells Fargo Championship tees off next month at Quail Hollow Club. Why it matters: The PGA Tour event is one of Charlotte's favorite annual traditions. It brings in thousands of visitors who travel through Charlotte's airport, stay in its hotels and patronize its local businesses.

The intrigue: This is the final year the tournament will be called the Wells Fargo Championship, as Wells Fargo announced last December it would not continue as the annual golf event's title sponsor.

A new title sponsor has yet to be announced.

Between the lines: Golf’s popularity is heating up, from interest in the professional ranks because of Netflix’s docuseries "Full Swing" to more people hitting the course themselves, even during the middle of the week thanks to remote work.

The big picture: Charlotte hosted the PGA Championship for the first time in 2017 and will host it again in 2025. It also hosted the Presidents Cup in 2022.

Another jewel in Charlotte’s crown could be eventually hosting the Ryder Cup.

What we're watching: Mobile sports betting is now legal in North Carolina. Quail Hollow Club is partnering with ESPN BET, which will have an ESPN BET Members Lounge at the 13th green. Lounge entry is free if you have an ESPN BET account.

If you go: The Wells Fargo Championship runs May 6-12 at Quail Hollow Club (3700 Gleneagles Road).

Here’s a look at what to expect:

The golf

Golf fans will notice an additional 30 yards in length for the 16th hole. You'll also see a nearly 2,000-square-foot video board, which is 70% bigger than previous years.

Around 70 players will participate, including some of the game's biggest names like Rory McIlroy. There's no cut, meaning players will compete all four days rather than just Thursday and Friday for some.

The purse is $20 million.

Schedule

Practice rounds are Monday-Wednesday. The first round begins on Thursday and the championship round will be Sunday.

There will be concerts at SouthPark’s Symphony Park (4400 Sharon Road) from 6:30-10pm Thursday and Saturday night. Concert tickets start at $20.

Yacht Rock Schooner will headline Thursday and September in the Park will headline Saturday.

Local vendors

Several local businesses and organizations will be at The Range, the tournament’s small business market that'll be near the driving range. The lineup includes:

Manolo’s Latin Bakery: An east Charlotte bakery known for its sweet and savory treats.

The gelato is made with coconut milk. Pictured here is a scoop of cookie dough and a scoop of salted caramel. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Bear Food: A local nut company donating a portion of every order to Rainbow Express Ministries, which supports young adults with disabilities.

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Knowledge Perk: A South Carolina-based coffee company that has locations in McAdenville and throughout South Carolina.

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Dupp&Swat: A creative studio based at Camp North End that fosters Black innovators.

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

YAFO: A locally owned Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant.

A locally owned Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant. Digi-Bridge: A Charlotte-based nonprofit helping bridge the gap between education and access to technology.

A Charlotte-based nonprofit helping bridge the gap between education and access to technology. Financial Joy School: A nonprofit providing financial education to Black communities.

Habitat for Humanity Charlotte: A nonprofit addressing affordable housing.

The Range. Rendering: Courtesy of Wells Fargo

Other food and beverage options include Fahrenheit Food Truck, JJ's Red Hots Food Truck, Nuchas Empanadas and Piedmont Pit BBQ.

YAFO, Resident Culture (RC) Eatery and Cabo Fish Taco will be first-time participants. The latter two will be on Event Hill near the clubhouse.

Drink options include Bushmills Irish Whiskey Bar at Fan Village, Dobel Tequila Bar at Event Hill, Franciscan Estates Wine Bar at 17 Tee, Michelob Ultra and Tito's Stillhouse Lounge & Dock at QC Village. The Co-Op Frose will be at Fan Village and Hole 9.

All tickets are digital. A screenshot of your ticket won’t get you in.

If you’re 15 or younger , you get in for free with a paying adult. Find the PGA Tour’s bag policy here.

, you get in for free with a paying adult. Find the PGA Tour’s bag policy here. Practice pack: You can spend Monday through Wednesday on Quail Hollow Club’s grounds for $50.

You can spend Monday through Wednesday on Quail Hollow Club’s grounds for $50. Daily tickets: General admission is $89 per day Thursday through Sunday.

There will be three official parking options, all of which will provide a shuttle to and from Quail Hollow Club from 5:30am until 9pm:

SouthPark B-Deck (4400 Sharon Road): You must purchase tickets in advance Wednesday through Sunday. They are $25 per day.

(4400 Sharon Road): You must purchase tickets in advance Wednesday through Sunday. They are $25 per day. Carowinds (14523 Carowinds Blvd.): Parking is available Wednesday through Friday and costs $15 per day.

(14523 Carowinds Blvd.): Parking is available Wednesday through Friday and costs $15 per day. Ballantyne Corporate Park (13838 Ballantyne Corporate Place): Parking is available Saturday and Sunday and costs $15 per day.

Bicycle racks will be near the main entrance. You can also take public transportation or a ride share, which will pick you up and drop you off on Gleneagles Road near the tournament entrance.

Editor's note: This guide was originally published on May 1, 2023 and was updated on April 11, 2024 to reflect details about the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.