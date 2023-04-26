The rise of midweek golf

Data: Stanford University and INRIX; Chart: Axios Visuals

During the pandemic, golf was the official sport of social distance. Now, it's settling in as the official sport of remote work.

State of play: The COVID-fueled golf boom has yet to go bust thanks in part to the incredible rise of midweek golf, according to a recent study from Stanford.

By the numbers: Using geolocation data near golf courses in the U.S., researchers found that 83% more golf games were played on weekdays in August 2022 than in August 2019.

In 2019, there were 12,700 "golf course trips" on Mondays, 11,400 on Tuesdays, 10,800 on Wednesdays and 15,000 on Thursdays.

In 2022, those numbers were 24,400, 25,800, 26,200 and 26,300, respectively.

Between the lines: Wednesday afternoons have seen the biggest transformation.

278% more golf trips were made at 4pm on a Wednesday in August 2022 vs. August 2019, per the study.

"Every course, every minute is packed now throughout the week," one golf course manager told the researchers. "No more quiet Wednesdays."

The big picture: Millions of Americans who started working remotely three years ago are now set in those routines — and more comfortable leveraging their flexibility, NYT notes.

This has created huge demand for leisure activities like golf and yoga, and a large swath of the country is participating in the growing "afternoon fun economy."

27% of paid full-time work days in the U.S. were done from home at the start of 2023, per data from the same Stanford researchers.

The last word … From an anonymous California tech executive cited in the study:

"I think my colleague was taking his Zoom call from the golf course. He was on mute and video off, but once when he was talking, I heard somebody talking about the fairway and strokes."