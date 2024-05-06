⛳️ Wells Fargo Championship week
It's the start of the final Wells Fargo Championship this week.
Why it matters: While major golf events in Charlotte aren't going anywhere (Charlotte is hosting the PGA Championship in 2025), Charlotte's annual PGA Tour event will soon have a new name.
Catch up quick: Wells Fargo announced last December it would not continue as the annual golf event's title sponsor.
What we're watching: A new title sponsor has not been announced yet.
- Mobile sports betting will have a presence at the tournament now that it's legal in North Carolina.
- The Nest: A new ticketed hospitality venue with views of the No. 11 tee, No. 12 green and No. 13 tee. Find it on the course map here.
If you go: The Wells Fargo Championship runs May 6-12 at Quail Hollow Club (3700 Gleneagles Road).
Check out our full tournament guide
