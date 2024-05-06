23 mins ago - News

⛳️ Wells Fargo Championship week

headshot
Wells Fargo Championship trophy

Wells Fargo Championship trophy. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

It's the start of the final Wells Fargo Championship this week.

Why it matters: While major golf events in Charlotte aren't going anywhere (Charlotte is hosting the PGA Championship in 2025), Charlotte's annual PGA Tour event will soon have a new name.

Catch up quick: Wells Fargo announced last December it would not continue as the annual golf event's title sponsor.

What we're watching: A new title sponsor has not been announced yet.

  • Mobile sports betting will have a presence at the tournament now that it's legal in North Carolina.
  • The Nest: A new ticketed hospitality venue with views of the No. 11 tee, No. 12 green and No. 13 tee. Find it on the course map here.

If you go: The Wells Fargo Championship runs May 6-12 at Quail Hollow Club (3700 Gleneagles Road).

Check out our full tournament guide

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more