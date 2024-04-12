Share on email (opens in new window)

Substrate will open in Optimist Park April 13. Photo: Courtesy of Matt Green

Substrate is a new wine and vermouth bar opening in Optimist Park next to Bird Pizzeria. Why it matters: In addition to natural wines, Substrate will offer vermouth by the glass and amaro.

What to expect: Wines from what owner Matt Green calls "unexpected and underappreciated grapes and places," such as Slovenia, Croatia, Georgia, Hungary, Macedonia, Lebanon and Southern Chile.

Substrate will offer half-bottles, meaning you can pick a bottle, they'll pour half of it into a beaker and sell the rest by the glass.

The new bar doesn't have a kitchen, so Green encourages people to bring food from nearby businesses like Bird Pizzeria, Optimist Hall and Urban District Market.

Zoom in: Green was previously the bar manager at Rosie's Wine Garden down the road, and before deciding to open Substrate, he took a trip to Europe to study wine.

"The biggest feedback we get, in the most positive way, is that it doesn't feel like Charlotte."

— Matt Green, owner of Substrate

The vibe: With its dim lighting and hodgepodge of decorations on the walls, Green says the bar gets compared to one you might see in Bushwick in Brooklyn.

Visitors can choose the venue's soundtrack from Substrate's collection of vinyl records. "People can just browse and grab them ... we'll have a display behind the bar that shows what's in the queue," he said.

The 1,400-square-foot space seats about 50 people inside and another 50 people on its outdoor patio.

Visitors can expect live music on the weekends, from local bands like Cosmic Collective, who will jam there on Friday nights.

Stop by: Substrate will open Saturday, April 13, at 512-B E 15th St.