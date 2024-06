"Love is Blind" cast members spend a serene couples getaway at this North Carolina Airbnb. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Netflix's "Love is Blind" features local Airbnbs like a Lake Norman mansion and this glamping tent less than two hours from Charlotte. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Catch up quick: In episode 11, many of the couples have their final date night before the wedding. During the show, we get a glimpse of how Amy and Johnny spent a romantic getaway at this "Creekside Retreat Glamping Tent" in Lenoir, N.C.

Other local places seen on the show include AD and Clay's date nights at Fahrenheit, while Jimmy and Chelsea spend the day at Carowinds.

The stay: At this glamping tent, you can book your own couples retreat starting at $118 per night.

It holds up to four guests and comes with one bedroom, two beds and one bathroom.

Up to two pets are allowed for a $25 fee.

Amenities: While there's no electricity or wifi, you can spend more time connecting with your partner by cozying up to the same fireplace as Amy and Johnny.

This stay comes with a stove, sink, fireplace, shower, covered porch, picnic table, grill and BBQ utensils.

Location: The heated tent is surrounded by the Pisgah National Forest in the Southern Appalachian Mountains.

It's a 20-minute drive to Blowing Rock and a 30-minute to Boone.

What's next: Many dates for March and April are currently available. You can book a stay on Airbnb.

