Fiancees get a glimpse some of their partners' former love interests. Photo: courtesy of Netflix

This Lake Norman mansion is one of the spots featured in season six of "Love is Blind," which was filmed in Charlotte. Why it matters: Drama ensues at the mansion, which the owners have dubbed "Boathouse Cove." You can recreate scenes from the show starting at $509 per night. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Driving the news: Episodes 10 and 11 of Neftlix's "Love is Blind" were released on Feb. 28. They featured several local filming locations, including Boathouse Cove, a representative from the show's production company tells Axios.

According to the listing on Airbnb, this is not a pet-friendly rental property. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

With five bedrooms, seven beds and five bathrooms, Boathouse Cove holds up to 14 guests.

Inside, the home has an open layout, a fully equipped kitchen, eight TV's an indoor bar and a game room.

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

The craftsman-style home has plenty of outdoor amenities including a pool, hot tub and boat deck.

The host provides a kayak, two paddle boards, and an assortment of life jackets.

Boat rental access must be requested before your stay. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Jeramey and Sarah Ann catch up on the mansion's dock following Laura's accusations from episode nine. Cast members weigh in on the "messy" local love scene. Photo: courtesy of Netflix.

You can book a stay starting at $509 a night.

Many March and April dates are currently available.

Take a look around Boathouse Cove:

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

The home has a game room with a shooting basketball game and foosball. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb