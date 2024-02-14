"Love Is Blind" cast on Charlotte's "messy" dating scene

The first six episodes of the newest season of Netflix's "Love Is Blind" are now available to stream. State of play: Axios' Maxwell Millington chatted with season six participants Johnny, Trevor, Clay, Amy, Amber "AD" and Jess about their time on the show during the "Love Is Blind" press junket on Feb. 8. in Los Angeles.

Context: In the show, contestants "blindly" date each other without ever meeting in person — they'll choose someone to marry before seeing them to see if love is actually blind.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited lightly for length and clarity.

How does it feel to be part of the Charlotte crew in the "Love Is Blind" universe?

Trevor: I'm excited to represent Charlotte. The city is a melting pot, and we [the cast] represent that very well.

What did you learn about yourself in this process?

Clay: Before the show, I always led with my [and the other person's] physical attributes.

To get more into my emotional side, I was able to tap into a new aspect of my dating life.

Before the show, what were your go-to date spots in Charlotte?

Clay: Due Amici's. $2.50 slices. Really good fluffy, Jersey pizza.

Johnny: Not necessarily a date spot, but Geno D's has the best pizza in Charlotte. As far as a date spot, Heist Brewery.

Trevor: Sycamore Brewing. Or any place that's dog-friendly.

What's something about the "Love Is Blind" process that viewers might not realize?

AD: There are a lot of assumptions that there's cattiness and fighting. You'd be surprised to know we got along very well.

How do you hope you're perceived by the viewers?

Jess: I'm hoping the viewers give me grace. Everyone's experience is their own, and if you haven't experienced it, then you can't really speak on it.

When you were single, what did you dislike about dating in Charlotte?

AD: Guys kiss and tell here.

Amy: They paint a picture, and then they don't follow through on that picture.

Describe the Charlotte dating scene with three words.

Trevor: Diverse, exciting, messy.

Jess: Scarce, unserious, rotating.

What do/did you enjoy about being single in Charlotte?

Clay: It's fun to be from out of town.

Johnny: The people you meet. It's fun finding out what led people to Charlotte.

Jess: Charlotte's good for a girl's night. I'll give it that.

What trends have you noticed in Charlotte's dating scene?

Jess: There are not a lot of marriage-minded men, at all.

AD: A lot of players.

What made you apply?

Amy: I had never watched the show, but my friends thought it would be a good opportunity. They knew my dating history was not the best. So, I just went for it.

Jess: I just felt called to it. I ran the idea by my daughter, and she was like, "you have to do it."

Johnny: I felt like the best thing that could come out of it is finding my future wife. It seemed like a no-brainer.

What's something about being a cast member that most people don't realize?

Trevor: The amount of time you spend dating in the pods. There were days we did 15 hours of dating in a day — sometimes it was six hours with the same girl.

You're there with no distractions. No phone, no TV, no music, no outside communication.

I'd equate two weeks in the pods to a year of dating in terms of how well you know that person.

What's next: New episodes will roll out each Wednesday leading up to the finale on March 6.