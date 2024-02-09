Locker Room is reopening near NoDa with a large inventory of vintage sportswear
The popular vintage sportswear shop will reopen Saturday, Feb. 10 in a new store that's double the size of its first brick-and-mortar.
Why it matters: It will be one of the first tenants to open at The Pass, a 12-acre mixed-use development project with retail shops, entertainment and office spaces.
- Locker Room joins other highly anticipated tenants like Soul Gastrolounge, Borderline Bar & Billiards, from the owners of The Degenerate, and an event space called PINE.
- Owner Matt Alexander hopes the new location will drive more foot traffic than his original shop in Chantilly did.
What to expect: Locker Room is best known for its selection of clothing, jerseys and hats from the 80s and 90s.
- Inside the 1,100-square-foot space, you can find apparel for all your favorite teams, including the Hornets, Panthers and NASCAR.
Details: Locker Room will now be located at 4100 Raleigh St, down the street from Independent Picture House.
- Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 12-7pm and Sunday 1-6pm.
What's next: Alexander plans to organize some of his popular Charlotte Vintage Market pop-ups across the city in addition to operating his new location.
- Expect more vintage markets between the store and local sports games.
