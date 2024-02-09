Unlike the Chantilly shop, the new store will have a fitting room. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

The popular vintage sportswear shop will reopen Saturday, Feb. 10 in a new store that's double the size of its first brick-and-mortar.

Why it matters: It will be one of the first tenants to open at The Pass, a 12-acre mixed-use development project with retail shops, entertainment and office spaces.

Locker Room joins other highly anticipated tenants like Soul Gastrolounge, Borderline Bar & Billiards, from the owners of The Degenerate, and an event space called PINE.

Owner Matt Alexander hopes the new location will drive more foot traffic than his original shop in Chantilly did.

What to expect: Locker Room is best known for its selection of clothing, jerseys and hats from the 80s and 90s.

Inside the 1,100-square-foot space, you can find apparel for all your favorite teams, including the Hornets, Panthers and NASCAR.

There will often be themed clothing releases like a new Black History Month drop that'll feature pieces from the Negro League Baseball to notable Black figures in sports. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios Charlotte

Details: Locker Room will now be located at 4100 Raleigh St, down the street from Independent Picture House.

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 12-7pm and Sunday 1-6pm.

What's next: Alexander plans to organize some of his popular Charlotte Vintage Market pop-ups across the city in addition to operating his new location.

Expect more vintage markets between the store and local sports games.

