Weekday Planner: 19 things happening in Charlotte including Valentine pop-ups and DIY workshops
Monday, February 5
🍷 Enjoy a six-course wine dinner paired with selections from Brittan Vineyards at L'Ostrica. | $210 | 6pm | Details.
🖤 Experience a twisted take on Valentine's Day at Billy Sunday's "My Blood Valentine" pop-up. Trivia starts at 7pm. | Free | The pop-up is happening through Feb. 28. | Details.
✨ Take an evening stroll through the rail trail and see interactive art displays in South End. | Free | Rail Trail Lights is happening now through Feb. 18 | Details
🏀 Cheer on the Hornets against the Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Center. | $85+ | 7pm | Details.
Tuesday, February 6
💗 Sip on a Valentine-themed cocktail at BackStage Lounge's "Cupid" pop-up. | Free | Through Feb. 24. | Details.
🍷 Take a guided wine-tasting tour at the Hop Shop in Plaza Midwood. | Free | 7-9pm | Details.
🔮 Practice your tarot card reading skills during "tarot Tuesday" at Devil's Logic Brewing. | Free | 7-9pm | Details.
💐 Make your own Valentine's Day floral arrangement at Monarch Market in Uptown. | $60 | 6-8pm | Details.
Wednesday, February 7
🎺 Hear the sounds of Michael Jackson, Chaka Khan, and more at "House of Funk," a Wednesday series by Middle C Jazz. | $30 | 7pm | Details.
🎸 See blues musician Eddie 9V live at The Neighborhood Theatre. | $20 | 8pm | Details.
🎹 Sing your heart out at a piano singalong at Petra's. | $5 | 8-11pm | Details.
🐾 Decorate Valentine-themed dog treats at Legion West Morehead, hosted by Front Paige Media and Treats by Marisol. | 7pm | $35 | Details.
Thursday, February 8
🏓 Start the day with an open play pickleball social at Rally. | $15 | 7-10am | Details.
🎉 Celebrate Mardi Gras with New Orleans-inspired dishes at State of Confusion. | Free | 5pm | Details.
✍️ Write a Valentine's Day card to be delivered to a local nursing home at Allbirds in South End. | Free | 10am-6pm | Details.
Friday, February 9
🎨 Create an individual art piece that will assemble into a larger artwork at Art Plus' Gestalt! class. | $40 | 6-8pm | Details.
🎪 Attend Cirque du Biere's burlesque-inspired aerial show at Hi-Wire Brewing. | $20 | 7pm | Details.
💃🏻 Dance the night away with Mint 2 Move: Cultural Dance Night at The Mint Museum Uptown. | $14 | 7pm | Details.
🍿 Watch "Sister Act" at Camp North End's 90's movie series, Be Kind: Rewind. | Free | 7:30pm | Details.
