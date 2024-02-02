Share on email (opens in new window)

Jazz musician Norman Brown performs in concert in 2018 in Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Charlotte live music fans, here's a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in February.

First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below:

Of note: This is not a comprehensive list of all concerts coming here in February. Other upcoming notable shows include The Plain White T's at the Underground (Feb. 3) and Moon Taxi (with The Hip Abduction) at The Fillmore (Feb. 16).

For shows that are sold out, you can check to see if there are resale tickets available.

February 2: Sicard Hollow, The Local Boys

The dynamic Nashville bluegrass band visits Heist's Woodward Avenue facility.

Location: Heist Barrel Arts

Heist Barrel Arts Time: 8pm

8pm Tickets: $10-$15

February 6: Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, Lines of Loyalty

The industrial metal band released its eighth studio album, "Project Regeneration Vol. 2," in January.

February 16: Daniel Donato

The blistering cosmic country guitarist returns to Charlotte after appearances in 2022 at the Evening Muse and the Whitewater Center.

Location: Stage Door Theater

Stage Door Theater Time: 8pm

8pm Tickets: $20

February 17: Chelsea Cutler, Yoke Lore

The singer and producer's third studio album, "Stellaria," was released in October.

Location: The Fillmore

The Fillmore Time: 8pm

8pm Tickets: $91.82

February 18: Blackberry Smoke, Duane Betts

"Be Right Here," the follow-up album to the southern rock band's hit "You Hear Georgia," is due out Feb. 16.

Location: Ovens Auditorium

Ovens Auditorium Time: 8pm

8pm Tickets: $29.50-$175

February 18: Tinsley Ellis, Marcia Ball

The blues powerhouses join forces to present Acoustic Songs and Stories.

Location: Booth Playhouse

Booth Playhouse Time: 7pm

7pm Tickets: $34.50

February 22: Lauren Daigle, Blessing Offor

The contemporary Christian superstar has earned six Grammy nominations and two wins since 2015.

Location: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Time: 7pm

7pm Tickets: $29.50-$475

February 23 and 24: Norman Brown

The smooth jazz guitarist won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for his 2002 album "Just Chillin.'"

Location: Middle C Jazz

Middle C Jazz Time: 7pm and 9:15pm Friday, 6:15pm and 8:45pm Saturday

7pm and 9:15pm Friday, 6:15pm and 8:45pm Saturday Tickets: $66-$85

February 23: Two Door Cinema Club, Joywave

The Irish indie trio makes its first ever appearance in Charlotte a sellout.

Location: The Fillmore

The Fillmore Time: 8pm

8pm Tickets: SOLD OUT

February 24: Hailey Whitters

The country up-and-comer took home New Female Artist of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards.