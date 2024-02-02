Live music: 10 concerts coming to Charlotte in February, including Norman Brown and Lauren Daigle
Charlotte live music fans, here's a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in February.
Of note: This is not a comprehensive list of all concerts coming here in February. Other upcoming notable shows include The Plain White T's at the Underground (Feb. 3) and Moon Taxi (with The Hip Abduction) at The Fillmore (Feb. 16).
- For shows that are sold out, you can check to see if there are resale tickets available.
February 2: Sicard Hollow, The Local Boys
The dynamic Nashville bluegrass band visits Heist's Woodward Avenue facility.
- Location: Heist Barrel Arts
- Time: 8pm
- Tickets: $10-$15
February 6: Static-X, Sevendust, Dope, Lines of Loyalty
The industrial metal band released its eighth studio album, "Project Regeneration Vol. 2," in January.
- Location: The Fillmore
- Time: 6:15pm
- Tickets: $42
February 16: Daniel Donato
The blistering cosmic country guitarist returns to Charlotte after appearances in 2022 at the Evening Muse and the Whitewater Center.
- Location: Stage Door Theater
- Time: 8pm
- Tickets: $20
February 17: Chelsea Cutler, Yoke Lore
The singer and producer's third studio album, "Stellaria," was released in October.
- Location: The Fillmore
- Time: 8pm
- Tickets: $91.82
February 18: Blackberry Smoke, Duane Betts
"Be Right Here," the follow-up album to the southern rock band's hit "You Hear Georgia," is due out Feb. 16.
- Location: Ovens Auditorium
- Time: 8pm
- Tickets: $29.50-$175
February 18: Tinsley Ellis, Marcia Ball
The blues powerhouses join forces to present Acoustic Songs and Stories.
- Location: Booth Playhouse
- Time: 7pm
- Tickets: $34.50
February 22: Lauren Daigle, Blessing Offor
The contemporary Christian superstar has earned six Grammy nominations and two wins since 2015.
- Location: Spectrum Center
- Time: 7pm
- Tickets: $29.50-$475
February 23 and 24: Norman Brown
The smooth jazz guitarist won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for his 2002 album "Just Chillin.'"
- Location: Middle C Jazz
- Time: 7pm and 9:15pm Friday, 6:15pm and 8:45pm Saturday
- Tickets: $66-$85
February 23: Two Door Cinema Club, Joywave
The Irish indie trio makes its first ever appearance in Charlotte a sellout.
- Location: The Fillmore
- Time: 8pm
- Tickets: SOLD OUT
February 24: Hailey Whitters
The country up-and-comer took home New Female Artist of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards.
- Location: Neighborhood Theatre
- Time: 8pm
- Tickets: $20-$30
