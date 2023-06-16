Updated 3 hours ago - Things to Do

The 11 best LGBTQ+ bars, spaces and gatherings in Charlotte

Chasers in NoDa. Photo: Courtesy of Chasers

Happy Pride month, Charlotte.

Why it matters: As we celebrate our LGBTQ+ community this month, we want to highlight the places where Pride is celebrated year-round.

Here are 11 LGBTQ+ bars, spaces and gatherings to check out in Charlotte.

Of note: This is not an exhaustive list and it’s in no particular order.

  • Event details may change — be sure to check each organization’s website or social platforms for the most up-to-date information.

Bars and Clubs

Bar Argon

The vibe: Bar Argon is “Charlotte’s only LGBTQ+ video lounge and dance bar,” according to its website.

Stop by: 4544 South Blvd.

  • Open Thursday-Saturday 8pm-2am.
  • Follow Bar Argon on Instagram for details on upcoming events.

Chasers

The vibe: A long-time NoDa LGBTQ+ bar with frequent theme nights (think glow parties, karaoke and country nights) with varying drink specials.

Stop by: 3217 The Plaza (near The Artisan’s Palate).

  • Open Wednesday-Saturday 6pm-2am and Sunday 4pm-midnight.
  • Follow along on Instagram for details on upcoming events.
The exterior of Chasers in NoDa. Photo: Alex Sands/Axios

Sidelines

The vibe: An LGBTQ+ sports bar located next to Bar Argon on South Boulevard.

Stop by: 4544 South Blvd.

  • Open Monday-Thursday 4pm-midnight, Friday 4pm-2am, Saturday 2pm-2am and Sunday noon to midnight.

Woodshed Bar

The vibe: A neighborhood bar in west Charlotte with daily drink specials, pool tables, a spacious patio and two outdoor bars.

Stop by: 3935 Queen City Dr. (off Tuckaseegee Road, near the airport).

  • Open Monday-Saturday from 5pm-2am and Sunday 3pm-midnight.
  • Woodshed Bar requires a membership to enter. It's $10 and you can sign up at the door.

Bar 316

The vibe: A two-story bar inside a Victorian home in South End, with rotating events including karaoke nights and drag shows.

Stop by: 316 Rensselaer Ave. 

  • Open every day from 9pm-2am.

Petra’s

The vibe: While not exclusively a gay bar, Petra's in Plaza Midwood is known for its live music and LGBTQ+-friendly atmosphere.

Stop by: 1919 Commonwealth Ave. (across from Common Market).

  • Plan to attend one of Petra's "Hazy Sundays," an outdoor day party held on Petra's back patio every first and third Sunday of the month. It's from 4-9pm and $10 at the door.

Hi-Wire Brewing

The vibe: This Asheville-based brewery in South End is LGBTQ+ friendly with pride events happening throughout June.

Stop by: 330 W. Tremont Ave.

Gatherings and Events

Girl’s Room Charlotte

The vibe: A “party created and curated by queer women,” that spotlights women, non-binary folks and minorities at music venues around Charlotte and occasionally Raleigh.

What’s next: Girl's Room will take over Trio Nightclub in South End on June 16 — details here.

  • Keep up with Girl's Room's Instagram for upcoming events.

Charlotte Pride

Context: While June is National Pride month, Charlotte Pride hosts its festivities, including the Charlotte Pride parade and festival, in August.

What's next: This year, the Charlotte Pride Festival will run Saturday, August 17, through Sunday, August 18, in Uptown — get event details here.

The 2022 Uptown Charlotte Pride parade. Photo: Axios archives

Twirl to The World

Context: Twirl to The World is a nonprofit organization that hosts events in Charlotte to support the LGBTQ+ community, ranging from takeovers at Blackbox Theater to charity drag brunches.

What’s next: Twirl to The World will host a Pride month glow party at Blackbox Theater on Saturday, June 22 from 9:30pm-2am.

  • A portion of proceeds will benefit Twirl to The World’s Twirl Assistance Program which supports the local LGBTQ+ community.
  • Tickets are $30 — get yours here.

Monthly Drag Brunch at Artisan’s Palate

The vibe: A NoDa restaurant and cocktail bar that hosts monthly drag brunches supporting local LGBTQ+ organizations.

What’s next: Check for upcoming brunches on their EventBrite.

Stop by: 1218 E 36th St.

Go deeper: 13 drag shows in Charlotte this June

Additional Resources

RAIN: a Charlotte-based nonprofit “serving youth, adults and seniors living with HIV and those at risk,” according to their website.

  • RAIN also runs a drop-in resource center for LGBTQ+ youth in Charlotte called The Drop.

Time Out Youth: A support group for LGBTQ+ youth ages 13-24. Get connected and stay up-to-date on Time Out’s events on Instagram.

PFLAG Charlotte: Founded in 1987, PFLAG Charlotte is an organization that supports LGBTQ+ people and their families.

Transcend Charlotte: A nonprofit organization dedicated to equity and social justice for transgender and gender-diverse communities.

Charlotte Gaymers Network: Founded in 2020, CGN is a network of folks “from all walks of life who are united in our passion and love for all things gaming.”

  • Events take place in Charlotte and surrounding areas — stay connected on Instagram.

QnotesCarolinas: An LGBTQ+ news publication based in Charlotte, covering everything from local arts and entertainment to sports and wellness.

Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce: A nonprofit “serving as the business and professional voice of the LGBTQ community since 1992,” reads their Instagram bio.

Editor's note: This guide was originally published in June 2023 and last updated June 6, 2024.

