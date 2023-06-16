The 11 best LGBTQ+ bars, spaces and gatherings in Charlotte

Happy Pride month, Charlotte.
Why it matters: As we celebrate our LGBTQ+ community this month, we want to highlight the places where Pride is celebrated year-round.
Here are 11 LGBTQ+ bars, spaces and gatherings to check out in Charlotte.
Of note: This is not an exhaustive list and it’s in no particular order.
- Event details may change — be sure to check each organization’s website or social platforms for the most up-to-date information.
Bars and Clubs
The vibe: Bar Argon is “Charlotte’s only LGBTQ+ video lounge and dance bar,” according to its website.
Stop by: 4544 South Blvd.
- Open Thursday-Saturday 8pm-2am.
- Follow Bar Argon on Instagram for details on upcoming events.
The vibe: A long-time NoDa LGBTQ+ bar with frequent theme nights (think glow parties, karaoke and country nights) with varying drink specials.
Stop by: 3217 The Plaza (near The Artisan’s Palate).
- Open Wednesday-Saturday 6pm-2am and Sunday 4pm-midnight.
- Follow along on Instagram for details on upcoming events.
The vibe: An LGBTQ+ sports bar located next to Bar Argon on South Boulevard.
Stop by: 4544 South Blvd.
- Open Monday-Thursday 4pm-midnight, Friday 4pm-2am, Saturday 2pm-2am and Sunday noon to midnight.
The vibe: A neighborhood bar in west Charlotte with daily drink specials, pool tables, a spacious patio and two outdoor bars.
Stop by: 3935 Queen City Dr. (off Tuckaseegee Road, near the airport).
- Open Monday-Saturday from 5pm-2am and Sunday 3pm-midnight.
- Woodshed Bar requires a membership to enter. It's $10 and you can sign up at the door.
The vibe: A two-story bar inside a Victorian home in South End, with rotating events including karaoke nights and drag shows.
Stop by: 316 Rensselaer Ave.
- Open every day from 9pm-2am.
The vibe: While not exclusively a gay bar, Petra's in Plaza Midwood is known for its live music and LGBTQ+-friendly atmosphere.
Stop by: 1919 Commonwealth Ave. (across from Common Market).
- Plan to attend one of Petra's "Hazy Sundays," an outdoor day party held on Petra's back patio every first and third Sunday of the month. It's from 4-9pm and $10 at the door.
The vibe: This Asheville-based brewery in South End is LGBTQ+ friendly with pride events happening throughout June.
Stop by: 330 W. Tremont Ave.
Gatherings and Events
The vibe: A “party created and curated by queer women,” that spotlights women, non-binary folks and minorities at music venues around Charlotte and occasionally Raleigh.
What’s next: Girl's Room will take over Trio Nightclub in South End on June 16 — details here.
- Keep up with Girl's Room's Instagram for upcoming events.
Context: While June is National Pride month, Charlotte Pride hosts its festivities, including the Charlotte Pride parade and festival, in August.
What's next: This year, the Charlotte Pride Festival will run Saturday, August 17, through Sunday, August 18, in Uptown — get event details here.
Context: Twirl to The World is a nonprofit organization that hosts events in Charlotte to support the LGBTQ+ community, ranging from takeovers at Blackbox Theater to charity drag brunches.
What’s next: Twirl to The World will host a Pride month glow party at Blackbox Theater on Saturday, June 22 from 9:30pm-2am.
- A portion of proceeds will benefit Twirl to The World’s Twirl Assistance Program which supports the local LGBTQ+ community.
- Tickets are $30 — get yours here.
The vibe: A NoDa restaurant and cocktail bar that hosts monthly drag brunches supporting local LGBTQ+ organizations.
What’s next: Check for upcoming brunches on their EventBrite.
Stop by: 1218 E 36th St.
Additional Resources
RAIN: a Charlotte-based nonprofit “serving youth, adults and seniors living with HIV and those at risk,” according to their website.
- RAIN also runs a drop-in resource center for LGBTQ+ youth in Charlotte called The Drop.
Time Out Youth: A support group for LGBTQ+ youth ages 13-24. Get connected and stay up-to-date on Time Out’s events on Instagram.
PFLAG Charlotte: Founded in 1987, PFLAG Charlotte is an organization that supports LGBTQ+ people and their families.
Transcend Charlotte: A nonprofit organization dedicated to equity and social justice for transgender and gender-diverse communities.
Charlotte Gaymers Network: Founded in 2020, CGN is a network of folks “from all walks of life who are united in our passion and love for all things gaming.”
- Events take place in Charlotte and surrounding areas — stay connected on Instagram.
QnotesCarolinas: An LGBTQ+ news publication based in Charlotte, covering everything from local arts and entertainment to sports and wellness.
Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce: A nonprofit “serving as the business and professional voice of the LGBTQ community since 1992,” reads their Instagram bio.
Editor's note: This guide was originally published in June 2023 and last updated June 6, 2024.