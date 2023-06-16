The 11 best LGBTQ+ bars, spaces and gatherings in Charlotte

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chasers in NoDa. Photo: Courtesy of Chasers

Happy Pride month, Charlotte. Why it matters: As we celebrate our LGBTQ+ community this month, we want to highlight the places where Pride is celebrated year-round. Here are 11 LGBTQ+ bars, spaces and gatherings to check out in Charlotte.

Of note: This is not an exhaustive list and it’s in no particular order.

Event details may change — be sure to check each organization’s website or social platforms for the most up-to-date information.

Bars and Clubs

The vibe: Bar Argon is “Charlotte’s only LGBTQ+ video lounge and dance bar,” according to its website.

Stop by: 4544 South Blvd.

Open Thursday-Saturday 8pm-2am.

Follow Bar Argon on Instagram for details on upcoming events.

The vibe: A long-time NoDa LGBTQ+ bar with frequent theme nights (think glow parties, karaoke and country nights) with varying drink specials.

Stop by: 3217 The Plaza (near The Artisan’s Palate).

Open Wednesday-Saturday 6pm-2am and Sunday 4pm-midnight.

Follow along on Instagram for details on upcoming events.

The exterior of Chasers in NoDa. Photo: Alex Sands/Axios

The vibe: An LGBTQ+ sports bar located next to Bar Argon on South Boulevard.

Stop by: 4544 South Blvd.

Open Monday-Thursday 4pm-midnight, Friday 4pm-2am, Saturday 2pm-2am and Sunday noon to midnight.

The vibe: A neighborhood bar in west Charlotte with daily drink specials, pool tables, a spacious patio and two outdoor bars.

Stop by: 3935 Queen City Dr. (off Tuckaseegee Road, near the airport).

Open Monday-Saturday from 5pm-2am and Sunday 3pm-midnight.

Woodshed Bar requires a membership to enter. It's $10 and you can sign up at the door.

The vibe: A two-story bar inside a Victorian home in South End, with rotating events including karaoke nights and drag shows.

Stop by: 316 Rensselaer Ave.

Open every day from 9pm-2am.

The vibe: While not exclusively a gay bar, Petra's in Plaza Midwood is known for its live music and LGBTQ+-friendly atmosphere.

Stop by: 1919 Commonwealth Ave. (across from Common Market).

Plan to attend one of Petra's "Hazy Sundays," an outdoor day party held on Petra's back patio every first and third Sunday of the month. It's from 4-9pm and $10 at the door.

The vibe: This Asheville-based brewery in South End is LGBTQ+ friendly with pride events happening throughout June.

Stop by: 330 W. Tremont Ave.

Upcoming pride events include a pride silent disco on Saturday, June 8 from 8pm-midnight and a pride aerial show from Cirque du Biere on June 14 at 7pm.

Gatherings and Events

The vibe: A “party created and curated by queer women,” that spotlights women, non-binary folks and minorities at music venues around Charlotte and occasionally Raleigh.

What’s next: Girl's Room will take over Trio Nightclub in South End on June 16 — details here.

Keep up with Girl's Room's Instagram for upcoming events.

Context: While June is National Pride month, Charlotte Pride hosts its festivities, including the Charlotte Pride parade and festival, in August.

What's next: This year, the Charlotte Pride Festival will run Saturday, August 17, through Sunday, August 18, in Uptown — get event details here.

The 2022 Uptown Charlotte Pride parade. Photo: Axios archives

Context: Twirl to The World is a nonprofit organization that hosts events in Charlotte to support the LGBTQ+ community, ranging from takeovers at Blackbox Theater to charity drag brunches.

What’s next: Twirl to The World will host a Pride month glow party at Blackbox Theater on Saturday, June 22 from 9:30pm-2am.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Twirl to The World’s Twirl Assistance Program which supports the local LGBTQ+ community.

Tickets are $30 — get yours here.

Monthly Drag Brunch at Artisan’s Palate

The vibe: A NoDa restaurant and cocktail bar that hosts monthly drag brunches supporting local LGBTQ+ organizations.

What’s next: Check for upcoming brunches on their EventBrite.

Stop by: 1218 E 36th St.

Go deeper: 13 drag shows in Charlotte this June

Additional Resources

RAIN: a Charlotte-based nonprofit “serving youth, adults and seniors living with HIV and those at risk,” according to their website.

RAIN also runs a drop-in resource center for LGBTQ+ youth in Charlotte called The Drop.

Time Out Youth: A support group for LGBTQ+ youth ages 13-24. Get connected and stay up-to-date on Time Out’s events on Instagram.

PFLAG Charlotte: Founded in 1987, PFLAG Charlotte is an organization that supports LGBTQ+ people and their families.

Stay connected on Instagram.

Transcend Charlotte: A nonprofit organization dedicated to equity and social justice for transgender and gender-diverse communities.

Keep up with Transcend on Instagram.

Charlotte Gaymers Network: Founded in 2020, CGN is a network of folks “from all walks of life who are united in our passion and love for all things gaming.”

Events take place in Charlotte and surrounding areas — stay connected on Instagram.

QnotesCarolinas: An LGBTQ+ news publication based in Charlotte, covering everything from local arts and entertainment to sports and wellness.

Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce: A nonprofit “serving as the business and professional voice of the LGBTQ community since 1992,” reads their Instagram bio.

Editor's note: This guide was originally published in June 2023 and last updated June 6, 2024.