We've made a list of 13 drag performances happening in Charlotte through the end of June.
The big picture: If you've never been to a drag show, you're in for a treat. They're a mix of comedy, burlesque, lip-syncing and dancing.
- Pro tip: Bring dollar bills to tip and a hand-held fan to hype up the queens.
🏳️🌈 Diva Royale Drag Queen Show at The Royal Tot. | June 7 at 7pm | $25 | Details
🌈 Illusions the Drag Queen Show at Chasers. | June 7 at 7pm | $10 | Details
🏳️🌈 Pride paw-rade and Drag show at Skiptown. | June 7 at 8pm | $10 per pup; humans get in free. | Details
🌈 Gaymer Gathering at the Tabbris Innovation Center | June 7 at 7pm | $10 | Details
🏳️🌈 Pride Kickoff Brunch at Burial Brewing. | June 8 at 11am | $5 | Details
🌈 Pride parking lot party at Lost & Found. | June 9 at 5pm and 7pm | Free | Details
🏳️🌈 The Drag Queen Party Bus at 933 Louise Ave. | Dates and times vary | $50 | Details
🌈 Illusions The Drag Brunch at Chasers | Saturdays and Sundays at 1:30pm | $35 | Details
🏳️🌈 Icons of Pride: Legendary Celebrity Drag Showcase at The Fillmore | June 8 at 7:30pm | $33 | Details
🌈 Pride Icons Drag Brunch at Oh My Soul! | June 22 at 11am | $20 | Details
🏳️🌈 Buff Faye's "Loud & Proud" Drag Brunch at The Kounter in Rock Hill. | June 23 at 11am | $40 | Details
🌈 Pride Month Drag Brunch at The Vanity House. | June 23 at 11am | $20 | Details
🏳️🌈 Jamie Monroe's Drag Extravaganza at SupperClub SouthEnd. | June 23 at 1pm | $25 |Details
Editor's note: This story was originally published in June 2022 and last updated on June 4, 2024.