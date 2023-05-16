Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

From luxury highrises to gated communities, this guide will help you determine where to live in Charlotte. Why it matters: Charlotte is in the midst of one of the greatest apartment expansions in the country and there are plenty of places for you to choose from.

Editor’s note: Rental rates are subject to change. These properties are listed in no particular order; this is not a ranking.

SOUTH END

The vibe: Since the completion of the Lynx Blue Line in 2007, South End has emerged as Charlotte’s highest-density apartment corridor. Developers and investors have followed the neighborhood’s housing boom, and the district now boasts a myriad of restaurants, brewpubs, grocery stores and other attractions to serve residents.

What to expect: Concrete construction means you can't hear what your neighbors are doing.

It has a large rooftop patio with a pool and views of South End and Uptown.

24-hour concierge handles guest arrivals, package and food delivery.

Ground zero for eateries and bars such as Superica, Jeni's Ice Cream, Common Market, Bang Bang Burgers, Yamazaru and Dilworth Tasting Room.

Monthly rent: One-bedrooms start at $1,989 and two-bedrooms start at $3,157.

Stop by: 125 W. Tremont Ave.

What to expect: It's one of the largest apartment properties in South End with a variety of unit types, including townhomes, apartments and flats spread across a total of ten buildings on ten acres.

Surface parking means no hassles pulling into/out of the parking deck.

The outdoor community area includes a pool, bocce court, dog park and dog grooming station.

Bonus points for preserving the historic silos, an homage to the neighborhood's industrial roots.

Monthly rent: Studios start at at $1,440, one-bedrooms start at $1,720 and two-bedrooms start at $2,490.

Stop by: 131 Poindexter Dr.

Photo: Axios archives

What to expect: Connected to The RailYard, it's a relatively new development with WeWork, Rhino Market & Deli and Orangetheory Fitness.

Walking distance from South End hot spots like Wooden Robot Brewery, Seoul Food Meat Co. and Lost & Found.

Monthly rent: Studios start at $1,325, one-bedrooms start at $1,605 and two-bedrooms start at $2,122.

Stop by: 1425 Winnifred St.

Photo: Axios archives

What to expect: Oversized gym and clubhouse with cold brew coffee on tap.

Steps away from both Publix and Harris Teeter.

A large courtyard pool and onsite pet salon.

Located mid-way between Uptown and LoSo, so the entirety of South End is within a five-minute bike (or scooter!) ride.

Monthly rent: Studios start at $1,296 and one-bedrooms start at $1,779.

Stop by: 2520 South Blvd.

What to expect: There's an option to choose a custom color accent wall to elevate your living space.

Located near the LYNX light rail line, making traveling through the city without a car possible.

Popular breweries like Sycamore Brewing and Triple C Brewing are within walking distance.

Monthly rent: One-bedrooms stat at $1,693 and two-bedrooms start at $2,491.

Stop by: 1504 Mainline Blvd.

What to expect: Located in the heart of South End above Blaze Pizza and close to the light rail.

Close to the light rail.

Monthly rent: Studios start at $1,499 and one-bedrooms start at $1,769.

Stop by: 1750 Camden Road

Photo: Axios archives

What to expect: Skyline views from some floors.

Walking distance to local favorites like The Suffolk Punch.

Monthly rent: Studios start at $1,733, one-bedrooms start at $2,044 and two-bedrooms start at $3,058.

Stop by: 2630 South Blvd.

What to expect: Located right off the light rail, you can walk to nearby restaurants and retail, including Catalu, a new restaurant that opened on the ground floor.

Monthly rent: Studios start at $1,599, one-bedrooms start at $1,738 and two-bedrooms start at $2,643.

Stop by: 145 New Bern St.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

LOSO

The vibe: Lower South End, a sibling district to South End, has become a residential and entertainment hot spot for developers due to its proximity to Uptown and the Light Rail. Popular new concepts like RALLY and restaurants like Phat Burrito are home to the growing neighborhood.

What to expect: This newly built apartment complex is a short drive away from the popular bar and restaurants in the neighborhood. It also has a modern design.

Monthly rent: Studios start at $1,296, one-bedrooms start at $1,452 and two-bedrooms start at $1,975.

Stop by: 235 Verbena St.

What to expect: This newly constructed apartment comes with sign on deals including up to six weeks free rent. Inside you'll also find chrome finished hardware and spacious walk-in closets

Monthly rent: One-bedrooms start at $1,318 and two-bedrooms start at $2,599.

Stop by: 200 E Cama St.

PLAZA MIDWOOD

The vibe: Similar to South End, the surge of new apartments has bolstered the food, beverage and entertainment offerings in the neighborhood. Most of the growth has been along Central Avenue, between Louise Avenue and Morningside Drive.

What to expect: The sprawling 15-acre campus includes townhomes, mid-rise apartments and garden-style walkups.

Huge amenity building with large pool, grilling stations, oversized gym with yoga studio, sauna and steam room and indoor entertainment area with full demonstration kitchen and bar.

Less than a 10-minute walk to core Plaza Midwood shops and restaurants.

Beer garden and food truck area.

Onsite doggy daycare services are available with Buddies at Commonwealth.

Daily complimentary café drinks.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,424, one-bedrooms start at $1,359, two-bedrooms start at $2,156 and three-bedrooms start at $2,896.

Stop by: 1308 Lorna St.

Paige Hopkins/Axios Charlotte

What to expect: Built-in wine racks and frosted glass cabinetry in all units.

Food and beverage options like Resident Culture and Pure Pizza are within walking distance.

Monthly rent: One-bedrooms start at $1,362 and two-bedrooms start at $1,685.

Stop by: 2017 Central Ave.

What to expect: Located right between Plaza Midwood and Elizabeth, this apartment complex with a saltwater pool is close to the highway, making longer commutes easier.

Monthly rent: One-bedrooms start at $1,775, two-bedrooms start at $2,170 and three-bedrooms start at $3,420.

Stop by: 730 Hawthorne Lane

What to expect: Living rooms with high ceilings and a community garden.

Monthly rent: One-bedrooms start at $1,454 and two-bedrooms start at $1,587.

Stop by: 3214 Central Ave.

UPTOWN

The vibe: Uptown is Charlotte’s crown jewel, home to the city’s biggest sports, business, arts and food destinations.

What to expect: A 51-story luxury complex near Truist Field and Bank of America Stadium, The VUE offers some of the best Uptown views.

Luxe amenities include a 50th-floor SKY lounge, a private bar for residents and their guests, a 4,000-square-foot health club and spa, and a golf simulator and gaming room.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,685, one-bedrooms starting at $2,647 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,673.

Stop by: 215 N. Pine St.

Photo: Axios archives

What to expect: Top-notch rooftop amenities include a saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge with a bar and a fitness center with high-tech equipment.

Rooftop fire pit and entertainment space with lounge seating.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,403, one-bedrooms starting at $1,913 and two-bedroom starting at $3,247.

Stop by: 225 S. Poplar St.

Photo: Axios archives

What to expect: Located within walking distance from Truist Field and Bank of America Stadium.

Two skyline terraces are available for reservation.

Amenities include an onsite bike shop, valet dry cleaning/laundry services and a coffee bar.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,615, one-bedrooms starting at $1,613 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,170.

Stop by: 360 S Graham St.

What to expect: Select units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, built-in shelving and a custom entryway mud bench.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,477 and one-bedrooms starting at $1,988.

Stop by: 101 W Morehead St.

What to expect: Views of the skyline from the gym and the pool, located on the 18th floor. The pool is located on the 18th floor and has skyline views.

It's located within walking distance of Bank of America Stadium.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,846 and one-bedrooms starting at $1,966.

Stop by: 401 S Graham St.

What to expect: This 15-floor apartment building boasts luxury living with a rooftop pool lounge and resort-style spa and sauna.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,823, one-bedrooms starting at $1,746 and two-bedrooms starting at $3,176.

Stop by: 500 W Trade St.

What to expect: A private rooftop bar and terrace, an on-site spa, an outdoor saltwater pool with private cabanas, a coffee bar with a barista, and a state-of-the-art gym.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,563, one-bedrooms starting at $1,884 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,761.

Stop by: 550 E. Brooklyn Village Ave.

Photo: Axios archives

NODA

The vibe: NoDa is known as the city’s arts district, with art crawls, galleries, breweries and music venues scattered throughout.

What to expect: The property has an entertainment area with billiards, foosball and a catering kitchen.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,240, one-bedrooms starting at $1,498 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,195.

Location: 2901 N. Davidson St.

Photo: Axios archives

What to expect: Pool, grilling areas and other recreational spots within a gated community.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,485, one-bedrooms starting at $1,663 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,108.

Stop by: 703 Rollerton Road

Photo: Axios archives

What to expect: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.

Community amenities include a yoga studio and resort-style pool.

It's also located near the Cross Charlotte Trail.

Monthly rent: One-bedrooms starting at $1,350 and two-bedrooms starting at $1,859.

Stop by: 2818 Cullman Ave

SOUTHPARK

The vibe: A little over five miles from Uptown and home to SouthPark Mall, Phillips Place and other high-end shopping and dining, the SouthPark neighborhood attracts young professionals, families and well-established Charlotteans alike.

What to expect: A two-story clubhouse, spa, sauna, steam room and private cabanas.

It also has a golf simulator, wine room/lockers and gaming lawn.

Units have huge balconies.

Monthly rent: One-bedrooms starting at $1,722, two-bedrooms starting at $2,464 and three-bedrooms starting at $3,279.

Stop by: 4100 Providence Road, across the street from Fresh Market.

Photo: Axios archives

What to expect: Located within a short walk to SouthPark Mall, Bricktop's, Paco's Tacos and Legion Brewing SouthPark.

Rooftop lounge with pool, billiards, grills and a clubroom.

A guest suite is available for visitors.

Some units offer a built-in wine fridge.

Monthly rent: One-bedrooms starting at $2,080, two-bedrooms starting at $2,485 and three-bedrooms starting at $4,980.

Stop by: 6205 Morrison Blvd.

Photo: Axios archives

What to expect: Walking trails overlook a scenic pond and courtyards with grills, lounge areas and fire pits.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,502, one-bedrooms starting at $1,599 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,225.

Stop by: 5725 Carnegie Blvd.

Photo: Axios archives

What to expect: Located in the same complex as Whole Foods, Oak Steakhouse and other dining and shopping options.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,451, one-bedrooms starting at $1,564 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,301.

Stop by: 4905 Ashley Park Lane

MONTFORD

The vibe: Located between Dilworth and SouthPark, Montford is a prime location. You’ve got Park Road Shopping Center, Good Food on Montford, Freedom Park, Dot Dot Dot and Brazwells to name a few. This neighborhood is for those who don't want to live in busy South End and prefer a neighborhood/residential setting.

What to expect: A beer garden and dog park and rooftop lounge.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,711, one-bedrooms starting at $1,649 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,260.

Stop by: 1520 Mockingbird Lane

Photo: Axios archives

What to expect: Resort-style pool with cabanas and sun shelf in a neighborhood setting.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,399, one-bedrooms starting at $1,619 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,307.

Stop by: 1415 Abbey Pl.

DILWORTH

The vibe: This charming area offers more suburban vibes with Latta Park as a place to connect with the community; located about two miles south of the center city.

What to expect: Multiple courtyards with grills and lounge spaces.

Monthly Rent: Studios starting at $1,544, one-bedrooms starting at $1,810 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,495.

Stop by: 1106 Euclid Ave., located within walking distance to Freedom Park and Dowd YMCA.

Photo: Axios archives

What to expect: Pearl Street Park and Baxter Street Park are a short distance away.

Monthly Rent: Studios starting at $1,279, one-bedrooms starting at $1,621 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,519.

Stop by: 1315 Harding Pl.

What to expect: A rooftop lounge and coffee bar and a two-story gym with stationary bikes and yoga classes.

Monthly Rent: Studios starting at $1,318, one-bedrooms starting at $1,788 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,028.

Stop by: 905 Kenilworth Ave.

ASHLEY PARK

The vibe: Located a few short miles west of Uptown, this neighborhood is convenient for commuting into the city. Ashley Park is home to local restaurants like Pinky’s Westside Grill.

What to expect: A sky lounge with Uptown views.

Monthly rent: One-bedrooms starting at $1,408, two-bedrooms starting at $1,850 and three-bedrooms starting at $2,655.

Stop by: 1835 Morehead Ridge Dr.

Paige Hopkins/Axios

What to expect: Skyline views from certain units and a community gym.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,348, one-bedrooms starting at $1,573 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,360.

Stop by: 2020 Morton St.

Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

OPTIMIST PARK

The vibe: Since Optimist Hall — a 137,000-square-foot mixed-use development with a food hall — opened in 2019, multiple luxury apartment complexes have popped up in the area. Another food hall, Urban District Market, opened a mile down the road.

What to expect: Rooftop lounge with Uptown views and social clubs with beer and wine on tap.

Game room with shuffleboard and arcade games.

Resort-style pool with aqua loungers and swanky deck.

Monthly rent: One-bedrooms starting at $1,495 and two-bedrooms starting at $1,897.

Stop by: 1005 N. Davidson St., across the street from Optimist Hall.

Photo: Courtesy of Alta Purl

What to expect: Three sky lounges with Uptown views, two gyms and a dog park with an agility course.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,290, one-bedrooms starting at $1,405 and two-bedrooms starting at $1,870.

Stop by: 220 Alpha Mill Lane

Photo: Courtesy of Alpha Mill

What to expect: Built-in shelving, huge windows and a heated resort-style pool.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,374, one-bedrooms starting at $1,495 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,039.

Stop by: 1700 N. Brevard St.

Photos: Courtesy of Cortland NoDa

UNIVERSITY CITY

The vibe: Located in north Charlotte, the area is home to UNC Charlotte and The Boardwalk, plus it's a short distance from Concord. There are expansion plans for UNC Charlotte to give the area a similar feel to popular streets associated with North Carolina universities, like Franklin St. in Chapel Hill.

What to expect: There are views of The Boardwalk, a shopping center with restaurants and a small lake.

The property has a resort-style pool and cabanas and a two-story amenity building with a gym.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,605, one-bedrooms starting at $1,585 and two-bedrooms starting at $2,185.

Stop by: 6010 Jasmine Lane

What to expect: Conveniently located right off the highway for a quick commute to center city or Concord. Inside you'll find a bright white interior design with custom wood finishes.

Monthly rent: Studios starting at $1,315, one-bedrooms starting at $1,389, two-bedrooms starting at $1,963 and three-bedrooms starting at 2,562.

Stop by: 5200 Oxford Pond Dr.