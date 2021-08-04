Dating can be expensive, but you don’t have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.
- Whether you’re on a first date or have been together for years, here are 32 date ideas under $20.
Take a self-guided tour of Charlotte's street murals.
From NoDa to South End, there are a ton of cool street murals all over the city — there are 30+ to check out at Camp North End alone. Hop on a scooter, walk or drive around town to see them all.
If you go: See our guide to 70+ murals here.
Cost: Free
Do a walking tour of Fourth Ward.
Stroll through one of the city’s most charming historic neighborhoods and gawk at the Victorian homes.
If you go: Friends of Fourth Ward created a self-walking tour.
Cost: Free
Tour wineries within driving distance of Charlotte.
Get out of town for the day and try some of our region’s best wines.
If you go: We've created a guide of 10 scenic vineyards within an hour of Uptown.
- If you want to stay local, here are some popular Charlotte wine bars.
Cost: $10-20. Most wineries have glasses under $10 and bottles under $20.
Share some laughs at Comedy Zone’s Funny on the Fly.
It's an improv show where local comedians only have 30 minutes to prepare.
If you go: Funny on the Fly posts about upcoming shows on their Facebook page. You can also get event info on all of Comedy Zone's shows here.
Cost: $10 a ticket if you order in advance.
Go on an art gallery crawl in South End
South End's First Friday Gallery Crawl is a free monthly art crawl through South End art galleries with exhibits that change regularly.
If you go: Plan ahead. The crawl takes place, as it suggests, on the first Friday of each month.
- Make it a whole night out with a brewery or restaurant visit.
Cost: Free
Go on a food truck tour.
Seek out a food truck event for an evening of cheap (but delicious) eats.
If you go: Check out HopFly's First Friday Food Trucks or Black Food Truck Fridays in West End, which features dozens of Black-owned food trucks and vendors.
- Check the schedule before you go. These are often warm weather events.
Cost: Free to attend; menu prices vary.
Show your competitive side with a game night.
Head to one of Charlotte’s game bars to show your competitive side.
If you go: There are plenty of places with games, including Pins Mechanical in South End and Abari Game Bar in Villa Heights.
Cost: Most games are free or under a few dollars.
Sweat together at a free workout.
There’s no shortage of free or inexpensive workouts at breweries around town — from runs clubs to yoga classes.
If you go: You can frequently find free and cheap workouts in our Weekender and Weekday Planner. A few include:
Cost: Free-$10.
Lace up and do a walking trail.
Whether you’re looking for a wooded walk or prefer city views, try one of these 20 trails for your next day date.
If you go: We suggest the Four Mile Creek Greenway for something in town, or Seven Oaks Preserve Trail in Belmont if you’re up for a drive.
Cost: Free.
Celebrate Taco Tuesday with $1.49 tacos at Sabor.
And add one of their Amigos margs if you’re feeling it.
If you go: Sabor has 17 locations in and around Charlotte. Find them here.
Cost: $1.49 per taco.
Hunt for antique treasures at Sleepy Poet.
You can spend hours wandering the winding aisles of this sprawling 60,000-square-foot antique mall on South Boulevard.
If you go: Snag the free popcorn to snack on while you hunt.
Cost: Free to look, item costs vary.
Flex your golf skills at a nearby driving range.
If you go: Here are 5 driving ranges in Charlotte to check out.
Cost: Depends, typically under $10 per bucket.
Split a charcuterie or cheese board.
Sometimes dinner is a bit of a commitment, especially for a first date. Here are some great charcuterie deals in Charlotte under $20. A couple highlights:
- Craft Tasting Room and Growler Shop in South End offers $6 cheese and meat boards every Wednesday.
- Dilworth Tasting Room in South End and South Park offers a free cheese board with the purchase of a wine flight on Tuesday.
Cost: Under $20.
The free concerts are Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings May through September. All you'll have to pay for is parking.
If you go: Get there early to walk around, grab dinner/drinks or go on the trails.
- Check the band schedule here.
Cost: $12 parking ($40 annual pass); free to enter.
Have a picnic in the park.
Pack up some sandwiches or a makeshift cheese board and head to one of Charlotte’s many parks for a romantic picnic.
If you go: Check out 16 places to picnic around Charlotte.
- Two picnic-friendly options are Freedom Park between Dilworth and Myers Park and Romare Bearden in Uptown.
Cost: Free
Test your knowledge at trivia night.
Pick any night and there’s likely trivia going on at a bar or brewery in the city. Most are hosted by Mindless Minutia.
If you go: Check out Mindless Minutia's weekly trivia schedule here.
Cost: Free
Go listen to live music.
From breweries to bars, there’s plenty of free live music offered throughout the city. Do a little research ahead of time to find a music genre you both like.
If you go: One option is Goldie's in LoSo, which has live music every night.
- Live Music CLT keeps up with live music happening each night through the city.
Cost: Free
The casual neighborhood hangout in NoDa is known for its classic and specialty sangrias and coladas.
If you go: Choose from the NoDa Colada, strawberry lemonade and red citrus plum sangria for $7 each.
- There's also wine by the glass, Prosecco, mimosas and cold brew from Pure Intentions you can spike for $1.
Cost: $7 for sangria.
Spend time volunteering.
Ditch the dinner and drinks, and give back to the community.
Cost: Free
Take the dogs to the park (or bar).
Whether you’re looking for a casual first date or are ready to introduce your new partner to your fur child, a dog park or bar could be the right pick.
If you go: Try somewhere like Skiptown in South End or Lucky Dog in Wesley Heights, Steele Creek and Lake Norman.
Cost: Varies. Day passes at Skiptown range from $5 on Mondays to $15 on the weekends.
Go museum hopping.
A trip to the museum is always a good idea, but it's an even better idea on Wednesdays.
If you go: On Wednesdays, The Mint Museum, The Bechtler and The Harvey B. Gantt Museum have free entry from 5-9pm with Wednesday Night Live.
If you go: Keep up with all Wednesday Night Live happenings on Instagram.
Cost: Free
Drink Transfusions at Selwyn Pub.
The iconic drink is made with vodka, ginger ale and a splash of grape juice, but they’ve rolled out new flavors, plus "skinny" and non-alcoholic versions.
If you go: Transfusions taste even better on a game day.
Cost: $7.50 per Transfusion.
The Rail Trail is always bustling with activity, and it's great for people watching.
If you go: Sip and stroll with a coffee from a local spot, like Not Just Coffee in Atherton Mill, Vicente Bakery, Resident Culture, Sycamore or Bitty and Beau's.
Cost: Free
You could explore this place without spending a dime, from the 30+ murals, to swings and giant Jenga. A few budget-friendly date activities include:
- Walking or running with Mad Miles on Tuesday evenings: Free.
- Grabbing coffee or wine at HEX: Under $20.
- Shopping local at the Wednesday farmers market: Prices vary.
- Watching a movie screening on Fridays in The Ford Building, and outdoors in the summer: Free.
- Dining on affordable eats at their numerous food stalls.
Cost: Varies
User’s guide: Camp North End, the growing development near Uptown, now home to 41 cool tenants
Take a hike!
There’s nothing like a little day trip to get out in nature. Here are the 16 best hikes around Charlotte.
- A close-ish option is Crowder's Mountain in Gaston County, only a ~45-minute drive from Uptown.
Cost: Free
Go for ice cream.
We're big believers that some of the most memorable conversations take place over ice cream cones in the car.
If you go: Know your options are plentiful — here are 25 of our fave places for a scoop.
- A few include Two Scoops, Jeni's and Golden Cow.
Cost: Varies.
McLawland Farms, less than 30 minutes from Uptown, lets you pick your own flowers, and you can fill a mason jar for $14.
If you go: The farm is open for flower picking in June, July and October by appointment. You can make a reservation here.
Cost: $14
Shop the farmers market.
Shop for fresh produce at the farmers market together and use your bounty to cook something fresh and creative.
If you go: Check out our detailed guide to 16 Charlotte-area farmers markets.
Cost: Varies.
Play board games and drink coffee at The Hobbyist.
For a laid-back day date, or even a double date spot, try coffee and board games at The Hobbyist in Villa Heights.
Cost: Varies.
Sip wine under twinkly lights at Rosie's.
Roam the gardens and sip wine or beer underneath a canopy of twinkly lights.
If you go: You’re allowed to bring your own food, which makes this is an affordable spot.
Cost: Varies. Most drinks are around $10 each.
Details: The exact address is 940 N Davidson St.
Go see a drive-in movie.
Badin Road Drive-In in Albemarle and The Belmont Drive-In are both all within driving distance of Charlotte.
Cost: Typically $20 or less per car. (For its 2023 season, the Belmont Drive-In was $25 per carload for two movies).
- Camp North End also hosts free weekly movie nights through the year, both indoors and outdoors, depending on the season.
- Don't want to drive-in? Many movie theaters show $5 films on Tuesdays — find your closest theatre.
Hit up burger night at Reid's.
On Tuesdays, you can get their steak burger for half-off. You get a side, too (go with the truffle fries).
If you go: The special runs 4-9pm on Tuesdays for dine-in only.
Cost: $10.99 a burger.