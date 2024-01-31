Definitive guide to Charlotte’s 11 movie theaters
If the cold weather makes you crave a trip to the movies (same), you're in the right place.
What's happening: We've created a guide to 11 of Charlotte's movie theaters — from the cozy locally owned spots to the well-known chains.
Zoom out: Charlotte has lost several beloved movie theaters in the past few years, including the Manor Theatre, Regal Phillips Place and Regal Cinebarre Arboretum.
Yes, but: Others like the Independent Picture House have popped up in their place.
- Movie-going in Charlotte and beyond remains a popular pastime despite the industry's challenges.
Zoom in: This guide includes everything to know before you head out, like ticket prices, discounts and amenities (hello reclining seats) — all listed in no particular order.
Cinemark Bistro Charlotte
What to expect: A dine-in movie theater near Matthews with a menu of burgers, wings and flatbreads, plus your typical movie concessions.
Some other perks include heated reclining seats and discounted movies on Tuesdays.
- Tickets are $11.75 for adults and $8.75 for both children and seniors. Some discounts include senior discount day, family discount day and student and military discounts.
- 9630 Monroe Road
Independent Picture House
What to expect: An indie movie theater in NoDa that shows new releases, plus independent, arthouse and foreign films.
Yes, and: You can rent your own auditorium.
- New releases range from $9.80 for a matinee to $12.45 for evening showings. The IPH also offers membership plans.
- 4237 Raleigh St. (near Blackbox Theater)
Ayrsley Grand Cinema
What to expect: An independently owned theatre in the Ayrsley community of southwest Charlotte with perks like reclining seats, a concession bar and discounted movies on Tuesdays.
Evening showtimes are $12 for adults, $10 for members of the military, $10 for students and $9 for seniors.
Of note: Ayrsley has a curfew policy that states "no one under age 17 is allowed in any movie after 8:30pm without a guardian who is at least 21."
Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas
What to expect: A full-service movie theatre near Highland Creek with food, alcohol and heated recliner chairs.
- Adult tickets for evening showtimes are $12.75.
- Tuesday showings are $6 for members.
- 5336 Docia Crossing Road
Accenture IMAX Theater at Discovery Place Science
What to expect: An IMAX theater inside Discovery Place in Uptown, showing both new releases and educational films.
Tickets for new releases are $21.95 for adults, while some showings are as low as $8 for general admission.
- 301 N Tryon St (floors 1-3 of Discovery Place)
Regal StoneCrest at Piper Glen
What to expect: A full bar, reclining seats and proximity to numerous restaurants, like Tap and Vine, Firebirds, Chipotle and Super Chix.
- 7824 Rea Road (in the StoneCrest at Piper Glen shopping center).
Regal Starlight
What to expect: A concession bar and reclining seating.
- 11240 N Tryon St (located near the PNC Music Pavilion in north Charlotte).
Of note: At both of its local theaters, Regal offers varying promos, like Mystery Movie Monday, where you can see a new release for $5 (but you won't know what it is beforehand), plus discounted tickets on Tuesday.
- Ticket prices may vary by showing and location — most adults tickets are around $13 for evening showtimes.
AMC Northlake 14
What to expect: IMAX, Dolby Cinema, heated reclining seats, reserved seating, a full bar and mobile ordering for food and drinks.
- 7325 Northlake Mall Dr. (located inside Northlake Mall)
AMC Carolina Pavillion 22
What to expect: Reclining seats, reserved seating, a full bar, sensory-friendly films, and mobile ordering for food and drinks.
- 9541 South Blvd. (about a 10-minute drive from Carolina Place Mall)
AMC Concord Mills
What to expect: IMAX with Laser, Dolby Cinema, reclining seats, reserved seating, and mobile ordering for food and drinks.
- 8421 Concord Mills Blvd. (located inside Concord Mills Mall).
AMC Park Terrace
What to expect: Heated reclining seats, reserved seating, a full bar, food and and mobile ordering for food and drinks.
- 4289 Park Road (located at Park Road Shopping Center)
Of note: At all four of its area theaters, AMC offers tickets ranging from $12-17 for adults. Prices may vary depending on factors like showtimes, screening type and even seat location.
- Also worth noting: All AMCs offer student and senior discounts. There are also discounted screenings on Tuesdays for members.
