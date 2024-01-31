Share on email (opens in new window)

If the cold weather makes you crave a trip to the movies (same), you're in the right place.

What's happening: We've created a guide to 11 of Charlotte's movie theaters — from the cozy locally owned spots to the well-known chains.

Zoom out: Charlotte has lost several beloved movie theaters in the past few years, including the Manor Theatre, Regal Phillips Place and Regal Cinebarre Arboretum.

Yes, but: Others like the Independent Picture House have popped up in their place.

Movie-going in Charlotte and beyond remains a popular pastime despite the industry's challenges.

Zoom in: This guide includes everything to know before you head out, like ticket prices, discounts and amenities (hello reclining seats) — all listed in no particular order.

What to expect: A dine-in movie theater near Matthews with a menu of burgers, wings and flatbreads, plus your typical movie concessions.

Some other perks include heated reclining seats and discounted movies on Tuesdays.

Tickets are $11.75 for adults and $8.75 for both children and seniors. Some discounts include senior discount day, family discount day and student and military discounts.

9630 Monroe Road

What to expect: An indie movie theater in NoDa that shows new releases, plus independent, arthouse and foreign films.

Yes, and: You can rent your own auditorium.

New releases range from $9.80 for a matinee to $12.45 for evening showings. The IPH also offers membership plans.

4237 Raleigh St. (near Blackbox Theater)

What to expect: An independently owned theatre in the Ayrsley community of southwest Charlotte with perks like reclining seats, a concession bar and discounted movies on Tuesdays.

Evening showtimes are $12 for adults, $10 for members of the military, $10 for students and $9 for seniors.

Of note: Ayrsley has a curfew policy that states "no one under age 17 is allowed in any movie after 8:30pm without a guardian who is at least 21."

What to expect: A full-service movie theatre near Highland Creek with food, alcohol and heated recliner chairs.

Adult tickets for evening showtimes are $12.75.

Tuesday showings are $6 for members.

5336 Docia Crossing Road

What to expect: An IMAX theater inside Discovery Place in Uptown, showing both new releases and educational films.

Tickets for new releases are $21.95 for adults, while some showings are as low as $8 for general admission.

301 N Tryon St (floors 1-3 of Discovery Place)

What to expect: A full bar, reclining seats and proximity to numerous restaurants, like Tap and Vine, Firebirds, Chipotle and Super Chix.

7824 Rea Road (in the StoneCrest at Piper Glen shopping center).

What to expect: A concession bar and reclining seating.

11240 N Tryon St (located near the PNC Music Pavilion in north Charlotte).

Of note: At both of its local theaters, Regal offers varying promos, like Mystery Movie Monday, where you can see a new release for $5 (but you won't know what it is beforehand), plus discounted tickets on Tuesday.

Ticket prices may vary by showing and location — most adults tickets are around $13 for evening showtimes.

What to expect: IMAX, Dolby Cinema, heated reclining seats, reserved seating, a full bar and mobile ordering for food and drinks.

7325 Northlake Mall Dr. (located inside Northlake Mall)

What to expect: Reclining seats, reserved seating, a full bar, sensory-friendly films, and mobile ordering for food and drinks.

9541 South Blvd. (about a 10-minute drive from Carolina Place Mall)

What to expect: IMAX with Laser, Dolby Cinema, reclining seats, reserved seating, and mobile ordering for food and drinks.

8421 Concord Mills Blvd. (located inside Concord Mills Mall).

What to expect: Heated reclining seats, reserved seating, a full bar, food and and mobile ordering for food and drinks.

4289 Park Road (located at Park Road Shopping Center)

Of note: At all four of its area theaters, AMC offers tickets ranging from $12-17 for adults. Prices may vary depending on factors like showtimes, screening type and even seat location.