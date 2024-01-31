13 mins ago - Things to Do

Definitive guide to Charlotte’s 11 movie theaters

Independent Picture House in NoDa

The Independent Picture House in NoDa. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

If the cold weather makes you crave a trip to the movies (same), you're in the right place.

What's happening: We've created a guide to 11 of Charlotte's movie theaters — from the cozy locally owned spots to the well-known chains.

Zoom out: Charlotte has lost several beloved movie theaters in the past few years, including the Manor Theatre, Regal Phillips Place and Regal Cinebarre Arboretum.

Yes, but: Others like the Independent Picture House have popped up in their place.

  • Movie-going in Charlotte and beyond remains a popular pastime despite the industry's challenges.

Zoom in: This guide includes everything to know before you head out, like ticket prices, discounts and amenities (hello reclining seats) — all listed in no particular order.

Cinemark Bistro Charlotte

What to expect: A dine-in movie theater near Matthews with a menu of burgers, wings and flatbreads, plus your typical movie concessions.

Some other perks include heated reclining seats and discounted movies on Tuesdays.

  • Tickets are $11.75 for adults and $8.75 for both children and seniors. Some discounts include senior discount day, family discount day and student and military discounts.
  • 9630 Monroe Road

Independent Picture House

What to expect: An indie movie theater in NoDa that shows new releases, plus independent, arthouse and foreign films.

Yes, and: You can rent your own auditorium.

[Go deeper: New indie movie theater to open in NoDa]

Ayrsley Grand Cinema

What to expect: An independently owned theatre in the Ayrsley community of southwest Charlotte with perks like reclining seats, a concession bar and discounted movies on Tuesdays.

Evening showtimes are $12 for adults, $10 for members of the military, $10 for students and $9 for seniors.

Of note: Ayrsley has a curfew policy that states "no one under age 17 is allowed in any movie after 8:30pm without a guardian who is at least 21."

Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas

What to expect: A full-service movie theatre near Highland Creek with food, alcohol and heated recliner chairs.

[Go deeper: New luxury movie theater opening in Charlotte]

Accenture IMAX Theater at Discovery Place Science

What to expect: An IMAX theater inside Discovery Place in Uptown, showing both new releases and educational films.

Tickets for new releases are $21.95 for adults, while some showings are as low as $8 for general admission.

Regal StoneCrest at Piper Glen

What to expect: A full bar, reclining seats and proximity to numerous restaurants, like Tap and Vine, Firebirds, Chipotle and Super Chix.

Regal Starlight

What to expect: A concession bar and reclining seating.

Of note: At both of its local theaters, Regal offers varying promos, like Mystery Movie Monday, where you can see a new release for $5 (but you won't know what it is beforehand), plus discounted tickets on Tuesday.

  • Ticket prices may vary by showing and location — most adults tickets are around $13 for evening showtimes.

AMC Northlake 14

What to expect: IMAX, Dolby Cinema, heated reclining seats, reserved seating, a full bar and mobile ordering for food and drinks.

AMC Carolina Pavillion 22

What to expect: Reclining seats, reserved seating, a full bar, sensory-friendly films, and mobile ordering for food and drinks.

AMC Concord Mills

What to expect: IMAX with Laser, Dolby Cinema, reclining seats, reserved seating, and mobile ordering for food and drinks.

AMC Park Terrace

What to expect: Heated reclining seats, reserved seating, a full bar, food and and mobile ordering for food and drinks.

Of note: At all four of its area theaters, AMC offers tickets ranging from $12-17 for adults. Prices may vary depending on factors like showtimes, screening type and even seat location.

  • Also worth noting: All AMCs offer student and senior discounts. There are also discounted screenings on Tuesdays for members.
