Data: Gower Street Analytics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The box office recovery that was slow to materialize last year is now going better than expected in 2023.

Why it matters: Theater owners are betting that a resurgent box office will stop the industry shrinkage, especially as Cineworld climbs out of bankruptcy and AMC looks to pay down its hefty debt load.

By the numbers: The global box office is projected to top $30 billion in 2023, according to new projections from film industry analytics firm Gower Street.

Gower Street had previously forecast a yearly haul of $29 billion at the end of last year.

Buoyed by "Avatar's" rollover into January and the more recent breakout success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," ticket sales are pacing well ahead of the last three years with $2.49 billion through April 24, per Box Office Mojo.

Yes, but: We're still a long way from the peak. This year is still tracking down 16% from 2019 and 30% from 2018.

Of note: The raised projections came as the film industry gathers for CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the annual trade show where studios promote their upcoming slates to theater owners.

As with last year, the ongoing box office recovery will be a popular topic. So will the looming writers' strike, which could mess with release dates down the road.

What they're saying: Steven Spielberg said Tuesday morning during the Time100 Summit in New York that the theater industry will truly be back once adult comedies and more middle-tier movies do better.