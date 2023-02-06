AMC Theatres will charge different prices depending on the seat. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

AMC Theatres plans to charge moviegoers different prices depending on the seats they select, mimicking a strategy already deployed by concerts, plays and games.

Why it matters: After the pandemic cratered movie ticket sales, the theater industry is looking for ways to boost revenue.

How it works: AMC announced three different tiers of seats at "participating locations":

Standard sightline: "the most common" seats, which "are available for the traditional cost of a ticket."

Value sightline: "primarily in the front row," which "are available at a lower price" than a standard sightline seat.

Preferred sightline: "typically in the middle of the auditorium and cost slightly more" than standard sightline seats.

Worth noting: The variable pricing applies only to showtimes at 4pm or later — and doesn't apply on Tuesdays, when AMC sells tickets at a discount.