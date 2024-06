Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The CapeFlyer arrives at the Hyannis Transportation Center from Boston. Photo: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

This is an installment of Axios Boston's "Cheapskate's guide to Boston summer" series. One of the best deals this month is the $10 round trip fare for the CapeFlyer. Why it matters: The trip from Boston to the Cape is usually traffic-jammed, pricy or both.

Zoom in: The train takes passengers from South Station to Hyannis in two hours.

It stops in Braintree, Brockton, Wareham Village, Middleborough, Buzzards Bay and Bourne.

Pets, bicycles and kids under 11 with an adult ride free.

Protip: Seniors and people with disabilities can pay half price with a senior CharlieCard or a transportation access pass CharlieCard.

Plus: The train has free WiFi and a cafe car.

How it works: Buy the tickets on the mTicket app or at South Station.