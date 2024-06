🛵 Boston officials told DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber in a letter they would be responsible for any violations their delivery drivers rack up on scooters and mopeds. (Globe)

"We have witnessed widespread and ongoing incidents of running red lights, driving on city sidewalks, driving the wrong way down one-way streets, driving at speeds in excess of posted limits, and collisions," the letter said.

Spokespeople for DoorDash and GrubHub said the companies plan to keep working with city officials on the issue.

💰 Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch's salary could increase to $285,000, higher than mayors in Boston, New York City and Chicago, if approved by the City Council. (MassLive)

A consulting firm hired by the city to review Koch's salary had suggested bumping it up as high as $370,000.

🤖 Brookline's school district plans to roll out an AI tool called "Brookline Equity Coach" to help educators create lesson plans for equity training. (Brookline.News)