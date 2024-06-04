Nobody's had an answer for the Celtics through the regular season and playoffs. In the NBA Finals, the league's hottest young superstar gets his shot.
Why it matters: The Celts are four wins away from an 18th title, but the Dallas Mavericks — led by 25-year-old Slovenian phenom Luka Dončić — won't make it easy.
⚡ Know your enemy: Many believe Dončić, a once-in-a-generation offensive force at guard, is already the world's best player.
- He led the NBA in scoring this season and has made the All-Star Team and All-NBA First Team in five of his six seasons.
- A championship would cap his climb to the top of the sport.
Hello, old friend: While Dončić is Dallas' scariest offensive player, former Celtic Kyrie Irving isn't far behind.
- When both are hot, they're blistering. In the last round, they liquefied the Minnesota Timberwolves' top-ranked defense.
Yes, but: The Celtics have their own pair of superstars in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, plus two excellent defenders in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.
- Scoreboard: The Celts won both times the teams played this season.
👀 The intrigue: Kristaps Porziņģis, the Celts' 7-foot-2 "Unicorn," has missed more than a month with a calf strain.
If you go: Game 1 tips off 8:30pm Thursday at TD Garden. Be prepared to part with upwards of $700, even for a seat in the nosebleeds.