Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum at TD Garden during Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers. Photo: Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Boston will host watch parties for Celtics fans at TD Garden for the two away games next week, Mayor Wu announced Tuesday. Why it matters: The Celtics have a chance to bring home their 18th championship banner and the first title since 2008.

State of play: The NBA Finals tip off Thursday at TD Garden, with the Celts facing the Dallas Mavericks.

Game 2 on Sunday is also at TD Garden, while Games 3 and 4 are in Texas next week.

Zoom in: Tickets for the away game watch parties will go on sale Wednesday for season ticket holders and Boston Garden Society members and Thursday for everyone else, per a TD Garden news release.

Price: $18; another $18 for parking.

$18; another $18 for parking. Meanwhile, tickets to see Game 1 in person were starting at $650 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Canal Street hub, where the city hosted playoff gatherings, will return for the first four games.

Boston police will close Canal Street to traffic for the first four games, starting with Game 1 Thursday from 4pm to midnight.

Police will also close Causeway Street, right outside TD Garden, for the first four games, from 4pm through at least midnight, commissioner Michael Cox said.

He reminded people that TD Garden does bag checks, and the hub doesn't permit cannabis use.

Wu suggested spectators take public transit to the games and watch parties to avoid the traffic.

Or you could skip the crowds altogether: ABC will broadcast the games, as will streaming services that have ABC (DirectTV Stream, Hulu+Live TV, FuboTV and YouTubeTV).