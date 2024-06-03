Portraits of Pride in Boston celebrates activism and the arts

The Portraits of Pride subjects (left to right): Maureen Brodoff and Ellen Wade, two of the plaintiffs from the marriage equality case of 2004, probation attorney Kellie Amazi and designer Jha D Amazi; plaintiffs Mike Horgan and Ed Balmelli. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Boston’s LGBTQ+ leaders are everywhere, from the federal courthouse to the Boston Children’s Chorus to the state’s probation office. This year’s Portraits of Pride exhibit brings them together for the world to see at the Seaport Sea Green.

Why it matters: The annual exhibit tells stories that Boston otherwise might not see in public, in the absence of an LGBTQ+ museum, says Jean Dolin, the exhibit’s organizer.

Dolin is also behind efforts to open such a museum.

Zoom in: The series featured 16 LGBTQ+ people, including six plaintiffs in the landmark marriage equality case of 2004.

This year’s group represents leaders in the arts and in activism, particularly in the legal field.

The exhibit will be up for the rest of the month.

What they’re saying: “There’s still so much work that remains to be done. LGBTQ+ rights are still under attack to this day," Dolin tells Axios.

"So this is a reminder of the work this generation has done and it should give us the energy to also continue to fight."

Portraits of Pride subjects (left to right): Andrés Holder, executive director, of the Boston Children's Chorus; Harold Steward, executive director of the New England Foundation for the Arts; Stacy Lord, cofounder of Creative Hub Worcester; and Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights .Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

"The variety, the diversity of people is really remarkable," Maureen Brodoff, one of the plaintiffs featured in Portraits of Pride, tells Axios.

She and her wife, Ellen Wade, stopped by the unveiling Saturday to see how the portraits came out.

"The other thing, particularly with the plaintiff couples, is our age. We have some road behind us ... I think it speaks to the longevity and strength of the marriage equality victory that we win 20 years ago."

Yes, but: Many who weren't in Boston two decades ago might not recognize Brodoff, Wade or the other plaintiffs.

For them, Wade said, "I want them to see the humanity, but I also want them to see that these regular people — that I think many people walking by probably can identify with — are out there, fighting."