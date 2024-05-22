How to pay for the East Boston ferry

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Eastie ferry returned this spring with renewed interest from commuters — and no way to read Charlie cards. Why it matters: For those paying for a $90-monthly LinkPass on their Charlie Cards, that means having to spend more on an individual ticket.

That requires either buying it on the mTicket app or buying a paper ticket at a T station. There are no ticket kiosks on the dock.

Yes, but: Officials said fare collection system improvements will eventually enable ferry workers to read Charlie Cards.

They'll have an update on fare collections later this week.

Protip: David Perry, the new commuter ferry services director, recommends Boston-area passengers buy a Commuter Rail pass for Zone 1A so they don't have to pay extra.

The monthly Zone 1A pass costs the same as a monthly LinkPass, but there are also daily and weekly passes available.

The paper pass can be used on local subway and bus routes, as well as the Eastie and Charlestown ferries (check the zone map).

Reality check: Things get a little complicated if you buy the pass using the mobile app.

The Commuter Rail pass on the mobile app is valid on the Eastie and Charlestown ferries, but not on the subway and bus.

What's next: The Eastie ferry will be free for a month while the Sumner Tunnel is closed for a restoration project.