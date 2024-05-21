Boston professional services freelancers see post-pandemic growth

Data: Fiverr via Census Bureau; Note: Analysis includes tax returns for non-employer entities with at least $1,000 in annual receipts; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Boston's freelancers in accounting, legal and other professional services have seen double-digit revenue growth in recent years, despite the upheaval of the pandemic. The big picture: Boston is among a handful of "upscale brain markets" that have attracted highly educated workers freelancing in professional services and, to some extent, tech jobs, according to a report by the freelance platform Fiverr and the market research firm Illuminas.

They're earning higher incomes, but also live in cities with higher costs of living.

State of play: Boston is the 10th-largest metro area for independent professionals among the top 30 freelance markets, with an estimated 132,348 freelancers in 2023, per the report.

Together, they earned an estimated $6.9 billion in revenue last year.

Worth noting: Fiverr and Illuminas in producing the report used data from several government sources, researchers' estimates and a survey of 801 freelancers between Jan. 26 and Feb. 7.

By the numbers: Boston boasts a freelance workforce of 67,786 in professional services and 41,302 in technical services (and roughly half that many in creative work).

Like Boston, other "upscale brain markets" — such as Bridgeport, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., — tend to have slower-growing freelance and consultant workforces with higher shares of professional and technical services.

These markets have a combined freelance workforce of 495,000 and earned nearly $28.1 billion last year, per the report.

Zoom out: U.S. freelancers tend to be optimistic, with 55% expecting to earn more this year than they did in 2023.