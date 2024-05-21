May 21, 2024 - News

Boston professional services freelancers see post-pandemic growth

Bar chart showing the metro areas with the highest average freelancer earnings in 2023, overall and by the service offered. Overall, San Jose, Calif., had the highest average freelance earnings at just over $60k per year. Nashville led in earnings for creative services at $56k, D.C. led for technical services at $75k, and San Francisco led in professional services at $61k.
Data: Fiverr via Census Bureau; Note: Analysis includes tax returns for non-employer entities with at least $1,000 in annual receipts; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Boston's freelancers in accounting, legal and other professional services have seen double-digit revenue growth in recent years, despite the upheaval of the pandemic.

The big picture: Boston is among a handful of "upscale brain markets" that have attracted highly educated workers freelancing in professional services and, to some extent, tech jobs, according to a report by the freelance platform Fiverr and the market research firm Illuminas.

  • They're earning higher incomes, but also live in cities with higher costs of living.

State of play: Boston is the 10th-largest metro area for independent professionals among the top 30 freelance markets, with an estimated 132,348 freelancers in 2023, per the report.

  • Together, they earned an estimated $6.9 billion in revenue last year.

Worth noting: Fiverr and Illuminas in producing the report used data from several government sources, researchers' estimates and a survey of 801 freelancers between Jan. 26 and Feb. 7.

By the numbers: Boston boasts a freelance workforce of 67,786 in professional services and 41,302 in technical services (and roughly half that many in creative work).

Like Boston, other "upscale brain markets" — such as Bridgeport, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., — tend to have slower-growing freelance and consultant workforces with higher shares of professional and technical services.

  • These markets have a combined freelance workforce of 495,000 and earned nearly $28.1 billion last year, per the report.

Zoom out: U.S. freelancers tend to be optimistic, with 55% expecting to earn more this year than they did in 2023.

  • 29% of freelancers also have a traditional job, but 71% said they solely freelance (up from 61% in 2021).
  • Three-quarters of freelancers who have a full-time job said they're highly satisfied with their side hustle. Just 47% said they feel the same way about their day jobs.
