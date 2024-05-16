What's going up: New offices and bigger food halls

Share on email (opens in new window)

A Chestnut Hill office park is set for a $41 million overhaul as Brookline considers rezoning the area. The four buildings on 5.3 acres along Route 9 could become the site of a hotel, science labs, housing and some retail space.

The CambridgeSide mixed-use development, formerly the CambridgeSide mall, is opening a new "food hall," a collection of eateries formerly referred to as a food court.

14 stalls will fill the CanalSide Food + Drink with familiar counters like anoush'ella, Caffé Nero, DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go and Sapporo Ramen.

💭Deehan's thought bubble: Courts are fancier than halls. But food halls are fancier than food courts for some reason. Under the Scooby Doo villain mask, I think this is just a food court at a mall.

Developer Rafi is cutting back on plans to expand its Somerville Ave. properties into a humongous campus.