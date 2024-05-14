Picking the best Boston Calling artist, bracket-style
Boston Calling's 2024 lineup is full of superstars, from Megan Thee Stallion to Renee Rapp to The Killers.
- We're searching for the best one, so we made a March Madness-style bracket with 16 artists on the lineup.
How it works: We're kicking off with Round 1 today.
- Vote for the best in the bracket below by 3pm.
Matchups to watch: Some big names are facing off in Round 1, like Ed Sheeran against Young The Giant and The Revivalists against Hozier.
