Picking the best Boston Calling artist, bracket-style

The visualization shows a bracket of the best artists from the 2024 Boston Calling lineup, with matchups including Ed Sheeran vs. Young The Giant, Renee Rapp vs. Luke Hemmings, and The Killers vs. Heavy Heavy, among others. The winners and their winning percentages are yet to be determined.
Bracket: Axios Visuals

Boston Calling's 2024 lineup is full of superstars, from Megan Thee Stallion to Renee Rapp to The Killers.

  • We're searching for the best one, so we made a March Madness-style bracket with 16 artists on the lineup.

How it works: We're kicking off with Round 1 today.

  • Vote for the best in the bracket below by 3pm.

Matchups to watch: Some big names are facing off in Round 1, like Ed Sheeran against Young The Giant and The Revivalists against Hozier.

