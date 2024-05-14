Picking the best Boston Calling artist, bracket-style

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bracket: Axios Visuals Boston Calling's 2024 lineup is full of superstars, from Megan Thee Stallion to Renee Rapp to The Killers. We're searching for the best one, so we made a March Madness-style bracket with 16 artists on the lineup.

How it works: We're kicking off with Round 1 today.

Vote for the best in the bracket below by 3pm.

Matchups to watch: Some big names are facing off in Round 1, like Ed Sheeran against Young The Giant and The Revivalists against Hozier.