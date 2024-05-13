New Boston-area vets get bougie
Parents of fur babies are opting for a new kind of vet clinic, one with minimalist decor and 24/7 telehealth services. (Think: One Medical for cats and dogs.)
The big picture: According to the 2023-2024 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 66% of U.S. households own a pet, and they're willing to spend big on medical care.
Zoom in: Small Door, a membership vet clinic with an app, opened its second location in Brookline in May 2023, per Patch.
- It's first Boston-area clinic opened in Newton.
- Bond Vet, which doesn't require a subscription or use an app, has a 24/7 helpline and earlier this year launched a messaging platform. It has 44 locations in the U.S., including in Boston.
Between the lines: 76% of millennials are pet parents, according to YPulse.
Zoom out: Pet telehealth startups have gotten significant investor attention.
What to expect: Emerging vet services often offer a space with friendly staff, curated animal art, neutral colors, comfortable couches, jars of treats, plants and free drinks.
