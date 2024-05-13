36 mins ago - News

Social calendar: Things to do 5/13 - 5/16

Illustration of a standing desk calendar with a blue pin, a red pin, a yellow pin, and a green pin.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Tuesday

🏒 The Anchor in Charlestown hosts a watch party for the Bruins playoff game against the Panthers, 6pm-11pm.

🏺 Make your own plant vase or pot at Pottery With A Purpose's workshop at Dorchester Brewing Co., 6pm-7:30pm.

  • Price: $75.

Wednesday

Revolutionary Spaces presents Coercion, Conflict, and Consensus: Revolution is Brewing (Anew!) in Boston, an immersive game experience at the Old South Meeting House where modern day Americans can debate the issues that lead to the revolution.

  • 💭 Deehan's thought bubble: I'm emceeing this one, so I expect a big crowd!

Thursday

📖 East End Books hosts author Charlee Dyroff to discuss her novel, "Loneliness & Company," moderated by writer Aube Rey Lescure, 6pm-7pm.

avatar

