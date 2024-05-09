🍴Uber Eats and Instacart's unlikely alliance

Uber Eats will be available on grocery delivery service Instacart in a head-turning deal that could pave the way for further collaboration between the erstwhile rivals.

Why it matters: The partnership comes amid heightened competition for food and grocery delivery, with giants like Amazon, Walmart, Target and DoorDash jockeying for market share.

Between the lines: Both companies, along with some of their top competitors, are already working together to finance a ballot question that would allow their drivers and delivery workers to continue to operate as independent contractors instead of employees.

The state is suing Uber and Lyft, alleging they break labor laws by not paying full benefits to drivers.

How it works: Instacart is adding a "Restaurants" tab in the coming weeks — and it'll be serviced by Uber Eats drivers, who deliver food from hundreds of thousands of restaurants.

