Franklin Park Zoo is celebrating some of its newest mothers this Mother's Day and showing off this year's newborn baby animals. Why it matters: The zoo is welcoming a baby Hartmann's mountain zebra and two chicks, a yellow-billed stork and a wattled crane.

The 69-pound male zebra foal arrived on April 24 and is the first of the species to be born at the Franklin Park Zoo.

It was up and walking with its mother, 5-year-old Khumalo, by the next morning.

It is the first offspring for Khumalo and Khomas, 6.

The newborn is interacting well with the other zebras in the Serengeti Crossing area of the zoo and spends time nursing and sprinting around the habitat.

Zebras get zoomies, too.

The zoo's new wattled crane family. Photo courtesy of Zoo New England.

The first chick to hatch this year was the yellow-billed stork, a species that's new to the zoo's breeding program.

Zoo New England staff see the birth as a significant achievement that contributes to conservation efforts for the vulnerable bird species.

The wattled crane chick is the second successful hatching for the zoo's cranes.