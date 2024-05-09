41 mins ago - Culture

MFA relaunches Japanese collection

headshot
A buddist temple

The Buddhist Temple room at the Museum of Fine Arts. Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Museum of Fine Arts is reopening its renovated Japanese art collection in new galleries starting Saturday.

Why it matters: The MFA holds about 100,000 pieces of Japanese art that provide a look at the rich artistic heritage of the country.

Arts of Japan takes visitors through seven centuries of Japanese art, from the 7th century to today.

  • The exhibit includes paintings, sculptures, decorative arts and prints.

A highlight of the exhibit is a six-panel folding screen by Ogata Kōrin that depicts islands and trees in golden waves.

  • Also on display is an articulated iron model of a dragon with gilding and a Fukai-type Nō mask.
  • The MFA features the largest collection of Japanese prints outside of Japan, with over 50,000 sheets from the 8th century to the present.

What's next: The MFA's Japanese Buddhist Temple room is being rededicated Saturday at 1pm by a delegation of monks from Miidera, one of Japan's largest temples.

  • The ritual will be simulcast to an auditorium in the museum.
  • Three early founders of the MFA's Japanese collection studied Tendai Esoteric Buddhism at Miidera and two are buried there.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more