MFA relaunches Japanese collection

The Museum of Fine Arts is reopening its renovated Japanese art collection in new galleries starting Saturday.

Why it matters: The MFA holds about 100,000 pieces of Japanese art that provide a look at the rich artistic heritage of the country.

Arts of Japan takes visitors through seven centuries of Japanese art, from the 7th century to today.

The exhibit includes paintings, sculptures, decorative arts and prints.

A highlight of the exhibit is a six-panel folding screen by Ogata Kōrin that depicts islands and trees in golden waves.

Also on display is an articulated iron model of a dragon with gilding and a Fukai-type Nō mask.

The MFA features the largest collection of Japanese prints outside of Japan, with over 50,000 sheets from the 8th century to the present.

What's next: The MFA's Japanese Buddhist Temple room is being rededicated Saturday at 1pm by a delegation of monks from Miidera, one of Japan's largest temples.