MFA relaunches Japanese collection
The Museum of Fine Arts is reopening its renovated Japanese art collection in new galleries starting Saturday.
Why it matters: The MFA holds about 100,000 pieces of Japanese art that provide a look at the rich artistic heritage of the country.
Arts of Japan takes visitors through seven centuries of Japanese art, from the 7th century to today.
- The exhibit includes paintings, sculptures, decorative arts and prints.
A highlight of the exhibit is a six-panel folding screen by Ogata Kōrin that depicts islands and trees in golden waves.
- Also on display is an articulated iron model of a dragon with gilding and a Fukai-type Nō mask.
- The MFA features the largest collection of Japanese prints outside of Japan, with over 50,000 sheets from the 8th century to the present.
What's next: The MFA's Japanese Buddhist Temple room is being rededicated Saturday at 1pm by a delegation of monks from Miidera, one of Japan's largest temples.
- The ritual will be simulcast to an auditorium in the museum.
- Three early founders of the MFA's Japanese collection studied Tendai Esoteric Buddhism at Miidera and two are buried there.
