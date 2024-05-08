🍦 1 ice cream trail to go

3 hours ago - News

An ice cream cone from JP Licks at Brigham Circle: It's got waffle cone dipped with chocolate and fruity pebbles and two scoops of cookies and cream anad coffee cookies and cream ice cream.

Yes, that's an ice cream cone with fruity pebbles and chocolate on my waffle cone. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The state Department of Agricultural Resources is asking Massachusetts-based dairy farms and ice cream shops to sign up to be included in the state's upcoming "Ice Cream Trail."

Zoom in: MDAR is seeking input from local businesses on who to highlight in the trail it's creating, starting with a request for information</a> that opens for bids on May 13.

💭 Steph's thought bubble: I'd probably get sick from eating my way through a statewide ice cream trail, but that wouldn't stop me from trying.

