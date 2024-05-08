🍦 1 ice cream trail to go

The state Department of Agricultural Resources is asking Massachusetts-based dairy farms and ice cream shops to sign up to be included in the state's upcoming "Ice Cream Trail."

Zoom in: MDAR is seeking input from local businesses on who to highlight in the trail it's creating, starting with a request for information</a> that opens for bids on May 13.

The request is only for information, so there won't be any contracts or purchases involved, per the request.

