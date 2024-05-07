🎶 Hear, here! Boston-area concerts this week

Some emo and punk luminaries are out at Boston's clubs this week: Bad Religion and Social Distortion are on tour here.

Both Sunny Day Real Estate and Say Anything hit Boston later in the week, followed by modern alt rockers Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Tonight

Jamaican dancehall DJ Sean Paul opens the season at Leader Bank Pavilion.

Icelandic jazz-pop singer-songwriter Laufey performs at the Wang Theater.

Two pillars of the California hardcore punk scene, Bad Religion And Social Distortion, are on tour and coming to MGM Music Hall.

Wednesday

Country superstar Tim McGraw will be at the TD Garden.

Jethro Tull's Martin Barre plays at City Winery.

Laufey has a second show scheduled at Wang Theater.

Thursday

English synthpop indie darling Holly Humberstone comes to the Paradise.

California indie rockers Cheekface will be at Brighton Music Hall.

Friday

You haven't heard psychedelic soul jams quite like the ones Chicano Batman will play at the Paradise.

Saturday

Pop starlet Madison Beer is up on the big stage at MGM Music Hall.

Syracuse rapper Stove God Cooks headlines the bill at the Middle East.

Sunday

Seattle emo veterans Sunny Day Real Estate are coming to Big Night Live.

Another emo stalwart, Say Anything, plays at MGM Music Hall.

Monday

Modern alt rock from Rainbow Kitten Surprise will fill Roadrunner.

