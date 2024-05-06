Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Pro-Palestine protesters at MIT surround the perimeter of an encampment, where a handful of people remained after MIT told them to clear by 2:30pm. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Student protesters who were ordered to clear an encampment on MIT's campus ultimately reclaimed the site hours after the college's deadline to disperse, tearing down fencing surrounding the tents. Why it matters: Even the longest-running encampments in Massachusetts may be nearing their end as tensions escalate ahead of graduation.

Catch up quick: MIT President Sally Kornbluth gave protesters until 2:30pm Monday to leave the encampment on the green space known as Kresge Oval.

Campus police set up a tent with machines to swipe protesters' student IDs as they cleared the encampment.

Those who left and hadn't already faced disciplinary action would get a written warning, while others would face suspension and other penalties, Kornbluth wrote in a message to students Monday.

The move came after Harvard's interim president warned students would face disciplinary action for not leaving the Harvard Yard encampment.

State of play: Protesters initially cleared the encampment around 2:30pm, except for roughly half a dozen people who remained behind the fence.

Hundreds of fellow protesters surrounded them, calling on MIT to cut research ties with Israel.

At its peak, a couple dozen counter-protesters waving Israeli and American flags chanted back and blasted music. The counter-protest dwindled after four hours.

By that point, protesters had knocked down the fence, reclaiming the encampment. They invited others to spend the night with them in solidarity.

Threat level: Cambridge police and state troopers, including state SWAT officers, gathered to monitor the protests.

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups confronted one another on several occasions, prompting officers to set up barricades and intervene at times.

A Cambridge police officer sets up a barricade near a line of officers separating pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Zoom in: Tensions escalated after students with the MIT Israel Alliance say they were prevented from celebrating Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israel Independence Day, on the Kresge Oval on May 7.

The group booked the space months ago, according to a letter written by MITIA co-presidents Talia Khan and Eitan Moore.

By the time the reservation rolled around, pro-Palestinian protesters had been running an encampment on the lawn for two weeks.

Kornbluth did not explicitly mention MITIA's reservation, but stated in her message that, "no matter how peaceful the students' behavior may be, unilaterally taking over a central portion of our campus for one side of a hotly disputed issue and precluding use by other members of our community is not right."

Kornbluth also cited the "threat of outside interference," saying it's caused encampments at other colleges to devolve.