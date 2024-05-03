14 mins ago - Sports

Celtics announcer Melisa Valdez talks tech habits

headshot
Photo illustration of a grid of smartphone screens, the center one showing an image of Melisa Valdez.

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: Red Bull

Melisa Valdez is the face on the Celtics’ basketball court and on the dance floor for the upcoming “Dance Your Style” competition.

The intrigue: Valdez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, has drawn visitors from all over to Celtics games, including one girl from Uruguay.

  • "What makes this job the most rewarding is being to impact little girls from all over the world," Valdez said.

The latest: Boston is hosting the semi-finals of Dance Your Style Saturday night with Valdez at the helm.

  • “Everything is improvised, so it’s really beautiful to see them work their magic,” she said of the dancers.

Axios Boston spoke with her about her tech habits.

📱 Apple or Android: Apple girl all the way.

👇🏽 First tap of the day: My messages — texts from family, emails, instagram.

📧 Inbox Zero? Yes. I don’t like seeing unread messages.

📰 Go-to news source: Local TV news (e.g. NBC10, WHDH, Fox25).

🎧 Podcast of choice: I used to listen to “Girl, We Got This”by Laticia Rolle.

  • I like to listen to a lot of empowering podcasts… people that are trying to motivate.

Streaming service of choice: I’ve been a Spotify girl.

🎶 Current ear worm: I’ve been rocking with Victoria Monet (no one song).

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more