Celtics announcer Melisa Valdez talks tech habits

Melisa Valdez is the face on the Celtics’ basketball court and on the dance floor for the upcoming “Dance Your Style” competition.

The intrigue: Valdez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, has drawn visitors from all over to Celtics games, including one girl from Uruguay.

"What makes this job the most rewarding is being to impact little girls from all over the world," Valdez said.

The latest: Boston is hosting the semi-finals of Dance Your Style Saturday night with Valdez at the helm.