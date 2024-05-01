Hospital politics might also come into play. Some doctors might choose a C-section to reduce the likelihood of a medical malpractice suit, and health care reimbursements tend to be higher for C-sections than for vaginal births.
What we're watching: Expanding access to doula care — including insurance coverage through MassHealth — could lower the rates of C-sections.
The city of Boston is building a program to offer expecting parents doula services.
Doulas are there for psychological support during the often-overwhelming labor process, and to help with birth positions that could avoid the need for a C-section, van Dis says.