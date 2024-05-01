Cutline: Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals About a third of births in Massachusetts last year were cesarean deliveries, just above the national average. Why it matters: Massachusetts, which is home to world-class hospitals, also has C-section rates far above the 10-15% rate the WHO considers "ideal."

While C-sections are medically necessary for some parents, they can have short- and long-term health risks.

By the numbers: The 2023 C-section rate was 33.5% in Massachusetts, according to provisional CDC data.

Zoom out: The national C-section delivery rate has increased since 2020, following a general decline between 2009 and 2019, per the CDC.

The national C-section delivery rate increased in 2023 to 32.4%, up from 32.1% in 2022, according to provisional CDC numbers.

Between the lines: With conditions like gestational diabetes and hypertensive disorders in pregnancy on the rise, there could be a greater need for C-sections, says Jane van Dis, OB-GYN and assistant professor at the University of Rochester.

Van Dis hypothesizes that the rise in those conditions is due to "environmental exposure," such as the increasing use of plastics.

Hospital politics might also come into play. Some doctors might choose a C-section to reduce the likelihood of a medical malpractice suit, and health care reimbursements tend to be higher for C-sections than for vaginal births.

What we're watching: Expanding access to doula care — including insurance coverage through MassHealth — could lower the rates of C-sections.