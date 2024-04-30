🍕The ultimate pizza guide, cont'd

Steph here. I would be remiss to ignore the bougie wood-fired pizza joints, even if they do sometimes overcompensate for the lack of sauce with heaps of arugula and specialty meats.

Several restaurants could actually qualify for a best-of list if fancy pizza were its own category, including Gufo and Mortadella Head.

But today I'm just going to focus on three: Picco, Source and Area 4.

Picco

Picco, AKA Pizza & Ice Cream Co., in the South End touts its cold-fermented sourdough, with local flour from Ground Up Grain, and charring as the secret behind its success.

What I ordered: A pepperoni pie.

What I got: Generous helping of mozzarella on a charred, but chewy crust.

It could have used some more pepperoni.

Pizza from Area Four in Cambridge. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Area Four

Area Four's flagship restaurant in Kendall Square has been considered one of Cambridge's best pizza makers for years.

What I ordered: A pepperoni pie.

What I got: A decent, albeit salty, pizza, even by pepperoni standards.

Like most wood-fired pizzas, this one had a charred, thin crust with lots of sauce and cheese.

Pizza from Source in Harvard Square. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Source

Source in Harvard Square specializes in farm-to-table pizza and entrees, and, more importantly, it was voted the best pizza of 2023 by Boston Magazine.

What I ordered: A pepperoni pie.

What I got: A sea of pepperoni blanketing the cheese and sauce (albeit less than their usual helping of pepperoni).

It was too hefty for the crust, which was thin and soggy at times. Even then, it beat Picco and Area4.

