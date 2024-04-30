🍕The ultimate pizza guide, cont'd

Steph here. I would be remiss to ignore the bougie wood-fired pizza joints, even if they do sometimes overcompensate for the lack of sauce with heaps of arugula and specialty meats.
Several restaurants could actually qualify for a best-of list if fancy pizza were its own category, including Gufo and Mortadella Head.
- But today I'm just going to focus on three: Picco, Source and Area 4.
Picco
Picco, AKA Pizza & Ice Cream Co., in the South End touts its cold-fermented sourdough, with local flour from Ground Up Grain, and charring as the secret behind its success.
What I ordered: A pepperoni pie.
- What I got: Generous helping of mozzarella on a charred, but chewy crust.
- It could have used some more pepperoni.
Area Four
Area Four's flagship restaurant in Kendall Square has been considered one of Cambridge's best pizza makers for years.
What I ordered: A pepperoni pie.
- What I got: A decent, albeit salty, pizza, even by pepperoni standards.
- Like most wood-fired pizzas, this one had a charred, thin crust with lots of sauce and cheese.
Source
Source in Harvard Square specializes in farm-to-table pizza and entrees, and, more importantly, it was voted the best pizza of 2023 by Boston Magazine.
What I ordered: A pepperoni pie.
- What I got: A sea of pepperoni blanketing the cheese and sauce (albeit less than their usual helping of pepperoni).
- It was too hefty for the crust, which was thin and soggy at times. Even then, it beat Picco and Area4.
