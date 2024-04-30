34 mins ago - News

🍕The ultimate pizza guide, cont'd

A close up shot of Picco's pepperoni pizza, including the charred crust.

Pizza from Picco. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Steph here. I would be remiss to ignore the bougie wood-fired pizza joints, even if they do sometimes overcompensate for the lack of sauce with heaps of arugula and specialty meats.

Several restaurants could actually qualify for a best-of list if fancy pizza were its own category, including Gufo and Mortadella Head.

  • But today I'm just going to focus on three: Picco, Source and Area 4.

Picco

Picco, AKA Pizza & Ice Cream Co., in the South End touts its cold-fermented sourdough, with local flour from Ground Up Grain, and charring as the secret behind its success.

What I ordered: A pepperoni pie.

  • What I got: Generous helping of mozzarella on a charred, but chewy crust.
  • It could have used some more pepperoni.
A pepperoni pie from Area4 in Cambridge.
Pizza from Area Four in Cambridge. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Area Four

Area Four's flagship restaurant in Kendall Square has been considered one of Cambridge's best pizza makers for years.

What I ordered: A pepperoni pie.

  • What I got: A decent, albeit salty, pizza, even by pepperoni standards.
  • Like most wood-fired pizzas, this one had a charred, thin crust with lots of sauce and cheese.
A pepperoni pizza pie from Source in Harvard Square.
Pizza from Source in Harvard Square. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Source

Source in Harvard Square specializes in farm-to-table pizza and entrees, and, more importantly, it was voted the best pizza of 2023 by Boston Magazine.

What I ordered: A pepperoni pie.

  • What I got: A sea of pepperoni blanketing the cheese and sauce (albeit less than their usual helping of pepperoni).
  • It was too hefty for the crust, which was thin and soggy at times. Even then, it beat Picco and Area4.

