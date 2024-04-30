Boston concerts, week of 4/29: Norah Jones, The Decemberists, Dustin Lynch, Sum 41
This week's headliners include pianist and singer Norah Jones, indie icons the Decemberists, country star Dustin Lynch and throwback acts like Sum 41, Teenage Fanclub, Saxon and Uriah Heep.
Tuesday
'90s Scottish alt rock group Teenage Fanclub is at the Paradise.
Pop punks Sum 41 play at MGM Music Hall.
Thursday
Tennessee country star Dustin Lynch plays at Leader Bank Pavilion.
Portland indie royalty The Decemberists come to Roadrunner.
Friday
Sarah Jarosz plays at the Sinclair.
Colombian singer-songwriter Andrés Cepeda will be at the Shubert Theater.
Saturday
Local alt-rockers Slothrust play at the Sinclair.
Sunday
Juliet Ivy performs at Brighton Music Hall.
Early heavy metal icons Saxon and Uriah Heep team up at the House of Blues.
Monday
Pianist Norah Jones comes to MGM Music Hall.
