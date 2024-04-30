34 mins ago - News

Back That Mass Up: Celts win, Porzingis hurt

headshot
headshot
Illustration of an open box of donuts that spell "Back That Mass Up."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🏀 The Celtics crushed the Miami Heat last night 102-88, putting them up three games to one in the playoff series. (ESPN)

  • But center Kristaps Porzingis has an ankle injury.

🚛 MassDOT plans to add low-clearance signs ahead of the Sumner Tunnel's entrances after several trucks have gotten stuck there. (NBC Boston)

🔬 Insilico Medicine, a biotechnology company that uses generative AI for drug discovery, is moving its U.S. headquarters from New York City to 1000 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge, company officials say.

  • The move comes as Insilico's AI-designed cancer treatment undergoes Phase II trials.

🍺 Jack's Abby is buying Wormtown Brewery, Worcester's oldest brewery. (MassLive)

  • The Wormtown taprooms will remain in Worcester and Foxborough.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Boston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more