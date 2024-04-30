Back That Mass Up: Celts win, Porzingis hurt

🏀 The Celtics crushed the Miami Heat last night 102-88, putting them up three games to one in the playoff series. (ESPN)

But center Kristaps Porzingis has an ankle injury.

🚛 MassDOT plans to add low-clearance signs ahead of the Sumner Tunnel's entrances after several trucks have gotten stuck there. (NBC Boston)

🔬 Insilico Medicine, a biotechnology company that uses generative AI for drug discovery, is moving its U.S. headquarters from New York City to 1000 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge, company officials say.

The move comes as Insilico's AI-designed cancer treatment undergoes Phase II trials.

🍺 Jack's Abby is buying Wormtown Brewery, Worcester's oldest brewery. (MassLive)