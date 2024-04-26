Apr 26, 2024 - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend: 4/26-4/29

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Friday

📚 Read My Lips, a woman- and disability-owned pop-up bookstore, heads to Lamplighter Brewing Co. in Cambridge, 6pm-9pm.

🍻 The Envoy Hotel in the Seaport hosts a rooftop social for locals in their 20s and 30s, 7:30pm-11:30pm.

Saturday

🐐 JetBlue will host a goat petting zoo on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in honor of the soccer GOAT, Lionel Messi, 10am-1:30pm.

  • Bad pun aside, the airline and Revs sponsor is offering prizes to visitors, including a pair of tickets to Saturday night's match against Inter Miami.

🥫 Challenge your taste buds and your sanity at Harpoon Brewery's Sauce Party. It'll be two days of hot sauce madness with a wing eating contest, spicy pizza eating contest, and more for just $10.

📚 Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, when shops like the Harvard Bookstore, Brookline Booksmith, Porter Square Books and Trident Books run special promotions.

🇯🇵 The Japan Festival returns to Boston Common with a tea ceremony, origami making and cosplay-posing primer, 11am-5pm.

  • The festival also runs Sunday, 11am-5pm

Sunday

🌈 The Big Queer Food Fest, hosted by acclaimed chef Tiffani Faison, is bringing LGBTQ+ chefs and breweries to High Street Place for tastings and discussions, 5pm-8pm.

Price: $50.

