Friday
📚 Read My Lips, a woman- and disability-owned pop-up bookstore, heads to Lamplighter Brewing Co. in Cambridge, 6pm-9pm.
🍻 The Envoy Hotel in the Seaport hosts a rooftop social for locals in their 20s and 30s, 7:30pm-11:30pm.
Saturday
🐐 JetBlue will host a goat petting zoo on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in honor of the soccer GOAT, Lionel Messi, 10am-1:30pm.
- Bad pun aside, the airline and Revs sponsor is offering prizes to visitors, including a pair of tickets to Saturday night's match against Inter Miami.
🥫 Challenge your taste buds and your sanity at Harpoon Brewery's Sauce Party. It'll be two days of hot sauce madness with a wing eating contest, spicy pizza eating contest, and more for just $10.
📚 Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, when shops like the Harvard Bookstore, Brookline Booksmith, Porter Square Books and Trident Books run special promotions.
🇯🇵 The Japan Festival returns to Boston Common with a tea ceremony, origami making and cosplay-posing primer, 11am-5pm.
- The festival also runs Sunday, 11am-5pm
Sunday
🌈 The Big Queer Food Fest, hosted by acclaimed chef Tiffani Faison, is bringing LGBTQ+ chefs and breweries to High Street Place for tastings and discussions, 5pm-8pm.
Price: $50.