Messi is coming to Foxborough

The Inter Miami forward during a match this month. Photo: Doug Murray/Getty Images.

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi's Inter Miami play the New England Revolution Saturday night at 7:30pm in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium. Why it matters: New England fans might get their first chance to see soccer's top player in action.

Messi's appearance could also set an attendance record for the Revs.

Over 60,000 tickets have already been sold for the 65,000-seat stadium.

Tickets are still available for nearly $300.

The MBTA is running a special round-trip train to Foxborough for the event.

The intrigue: Fans won't know if Messi is even playing until about an hour before the game starts.

Gillette's astroturf field poses greater injury risk for players, and sometimes top talent sits out games on turf.

You can watch from home with the MLS season pass from Apple TV+.