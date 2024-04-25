Apr 25, 2024 - Sports

Messi is coming to Foxborough

Lionel Messi poses

The Inter Miami forward during a match this month. Photo: Doug Murray/Getty Images.

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi's Inter Miami play the New England Revolution Saturday night at 7:30pm in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium.

Why it matters: New England fans might get their first chance to see soccer's top player in action.

  • Messi's appearance could also set an attendance record for the Revs.

Over 60,000 tickets have already been sold for the 65,000-seat stadium.

The intrigue: Fans won't know if Messi is even playing until about an hour before the game starts.

  • Gillette's astroturf field poses greater injury risk for players, and sometimes top talent sits out games on turf.

You can watch from home with the MLS season pass from Apple TV+.

