Messi is coming to Foxborough
Soccer superstar Lionel Messi's Inter Miami play the New England Revolution Saturday night at 7:30pm in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium.
Why it matters: New England fans might get their first chance to see soccer's top player in action.
- Messi's appearance could also set an attendance record for the Revs.
Over 60,000 tickets have already been sold for the 65,000-seat stadium.
The intrigue: Fans won't know if Messi is even playing until about an hour before the game starts.
- Gillette's astroturf field poses greater injury risk for players, and sometimes top talent sits out games on turf.
You can watch from home with the MLS season pass from Apple TV+.
