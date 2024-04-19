Cambridge's first Black woman-owned dispensary opens
After two years of building and permitting delays, Harvard Square has a cannabis dispensary.
Zoom in: Yamba Boutique opened this week at 31 Church St., a small brick building that once housed a Cambridge police station.
- The jail cell in the back is now an inventory room.
- The boutique is a Black woman-owned dispensary catering to women, seniors, vets and queer people — really, anyone who hasn't felt seen in the cannabis scene, says CEO Leah Samura.
Axios took a peek inside.
