Bloody details in new Karen Read documents

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Karen Read's face was smeared with blood from attempting to resuscitate her boyfriend when police first encountered her in the snow the morning after the fatal incident in Canton that Read will face trial for next week. Why it matters: That's according to newly released court documents about the discovery of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe's body after a winter storm in January 2022.

135 pages related to the defense's unsuccessful arguments to dismiss the case were made public at the request of the Boston Globe.

Read told police she didn't remember being at the home where O'Keefe died the night before.

Read is accused of intentionally hitting O'Keefe with her SUV after dropping him off at a party, then leaving him for dead. She faces a second-degree murder charge.

The new police reports describe the morning scene when Read returned to the site of the party.

Police encountered Read trying to give CPR to O'Keefe and screaming that he was dead.

Officers say Read spoke about killing herself and was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

The other side: Read's lawyers say O'Keefe was actually killed at the party and Read is being framed by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The defense tried to have the case dismissed in part because the officers investigating the next morning knew guests at the party.

What's next: Read's trial is set to begin Wednesday.