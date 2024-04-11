More Mass. babies being born to moms in their 30s

Data: CDC Wonder; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals 68% of Massachusetts babies born in 2023 had birth mothers in their 30s and older, while 30% of babies were born to mothers over 35, according to provisional CDC data. Why it matters: In the last few years, age 35 has gone from the start of "geriatric pregnancy," to potentially a maternal-age sweet spot.

By the numbers: Today, 31.53 is the average age of a woman giving birth in Massachusetts, the second highest in the country next to Washington, D.C.

Regions with higher income and education levels "are correlated with increased advanced maternal age," partly because women there are deliberately delaying pregnancy for economic reasons, says Jane van Dis, OB-GYN and assistant professor at the University of Rochester.

The intrigue: 35-year-olds received more prenatal monitoring and had a small decrease in prenatal mortality compared even to those a few months younger, according to a 2021 JAMA Health Forum study.