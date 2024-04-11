2 hours ago - News

BTMU: Funding influx for migrant shelters

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a seagull wearing a maroon blazer and working as a cashier at a supermarket.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

House Democratic leaders proposed spending $500 million for migrant shelter aid next fiscal year. (SHNS)

  • It's part of a $58 billion spending plan that's slightly less than what Gov. Healey requested.

A pickup truck crashed into the front of a psychiatric hospital in Devens, killing the driver. (CBS Boston)

A former Boston pizza parlor owner awaiting trial for forcing his employees to work without pay is now also facing charges of pandemic relief fraud. (UHub)

The New England Aquarium's 95-or-so-year-old sea turtle got a clean bill of health at her physical exam. (AP)

  • Myrtle has resided at the aquarium for over 50 years.

Aerosmith rescheduled their farewell tour after Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury. (CBS Boston)

  • They'll hit Boston New Year's Eve.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Boston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more