BTMU: Funding influx for migrant shelters
House Democratic leaders proposed spending $500 million for migrant shelter aid next fiscal year. (SHNS)
- It's part of a $58 billion spending plan that's slightly less than what Gov. Healey requested.
A pickup truck crashed into the front of a psychiatric hospital in Devens, killing the driver. (CBS Boston)
A former Boston pizza parlor owner awaiting trial for forcing his employees to work without pay is now also facing charges of pandemic relief fraud. (UHub)
The New England Aquarium's 95-or-so-year-old sea turtle got a clean bill of health at her physical exam. (AP)
- Myrtle has resided at the aquarium for over 50 years.
Aerosmith rescheduled their farewell tour after Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury. (CBS Boston)
- They'll hit Boston New Year's Eve.
