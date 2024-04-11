BTMU: Funding influx for migrant shelters

House Democratic leaders proposed spending $500 million for migrant shelter aid next fiscal year. (SHNS)

It's part of a $58 billion spending plan that's slightly less than what Gov. Healey requested.

A pickup truck crashed into the front of a psychiatric hospital in Devens, killing the driver. (CBS Boston)

A former Boston pizza parlor owner awaiting trial for forcing his employees to work without pay is now also facing charges of pandemic relief fraud. (UHub)

The New England Aquarium's 95-or-so-year-old sea turtle got a clean bill of health at her physical exam. (AP)

Myrtle has resided at the aquarium for over 50 years.

Aerosmith rescheduled their farewell tour after Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury. (CBS Boston)