Massachusetts' request for some $2 billion in federal Medicaid funding could help sustain the state's new health care subsidies for middle-income earners. The big picture: Declining revenues, increased migrant shelter costs and rate hikes are straining state budgets.

The current fiscal picture could prompt lawmakers to rethink progressive subsidy programs like the ConnectorCare pilot.

Catch up fast: Massachusetts' two-year pilot, which took effect Jan. 1, expands subsidized health care to residents who earn up to 500% of the federal poverty line, up from 300%.

ConnectorCare helps locals who make too much or otherwise don't qualify for Medicare and Medicaid and can't get employer-based insurance.

Lawmakers expected about 50,000 to enroll under the pilot.

Massachusetts asked the feds in its request amending its current Medicaid waiver to expand its ConnectorCare coverage to include those middle-income earners.

The additional funding would "further mitigate cost 'cliffs' among the commonwealth's different insurance programs."

Massachusetts' request also proposes using Medicaid funding to cover housing for homeless populations, including migrant families in the emergency shelter system.

State of play: The state had 46,000 people in the ConnectorCare pilot as of February, the latest month of data available.

The pilot program is mainly funded through tax credits and a state trust fund, but Massachusetts could get more funding from the feds in under a month if its request is approved.

Zoom out: Massachusetts' health marketplace is seeing an increase in enrollment as the state redetermines' MassHealth members' eligibility for coverage.

The marketplace grew to 287,000 individual members in February, with 94,000 people joining after losing MassHealth coverage in January, per a recent report by the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

Reality check: It's still too early to tell the pilot's long-term impact on the state's insured population, MassHealth enrollment and overall health insurance system, MTF's report notes.